Recap: Senators 6, Lightning 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a 6-2 road loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

The teams traded goals late in the second period, Ottawa’s coming on a 2-on-1 rush from Jordan Spence and Tampa Bay’s tying marker off the backhand of Nick Paul.

The Senators scored two quick goals for a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Corey Perry redirected a puck past Ottawa’s Linus Ullmark to make it 3-2 midway through the frame.

A pair of power-play goals and an empty-net score for the Senators closed the night.

Perry and Paul each had two points to lead the Lightning, who got 24 saves from Jonas Johansson.

Tampa Bay is now 48-24-6 and next visits the Montreal Canadiens this Thursday.

Scoring summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, OTT 8

Second period

OTT 1, TBL 0

15:46 Jordan Spence (7) - Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle

A 2-on-1 rush for the Senators late in the second period ended with a goal for defenseman Jordan Spence, whose shot found the top corner of the net.

OTT 1, TBL 1

18:23 Nick Paul (7) - Corey Perry, Nikita Kucherov

A blocked pass made its way to Nick Paul in front of the Ottawa net, where the Lightning forward buried a backhand look for the tying score.

Shots on goal: OTT 12, TBL 7

Third period

OTT 2, TBL 1

2:45 Fabian Zetterlund (14) - Tkachuk, Cameron Crotty

Ottawa took the lead back quickly in the third period with a Fabian Zetterlund shot that bounced off the leg of a Lightning defenseman.

OTT 3, TBL 1

4:39 Jake Sanderson (12) - Stützle, Tkachuk

The Senators added to the advantage with a net drive by Jake Sanderson, ending with a backhand finish.

OTT 3, TBL 2

10:35 Perry (16) - Ryan McDonagh, Paul

Tampa Bay cut into the deficit with a Corey Perry redirection at the left post on a shot pass from defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

OTT 4, TBL 2

12:50 Stützle (34) - Drake Batherson, Tkachuk - PP

Ottawa buried a loose puck on the power play to make it a two-goal game again.

OTT 5, TBL 2

13:04 Sanderson (13) - Tkachuk, Batherson

Sanderson deposited another backhand chance close to the net, this time on a power play to push the lead further.

OTT 6, TBL 2

16:41 Shane Pinto (22) - Unassisted - EN

An empty-net goal was the final score.

Total shots: OTT 31, TBL 29