Recap: Islanders 2, Lightning 1

The Lightning's seven-game winning streak came to an on Tuesday at the hands of Ilya Sorokin and the New York Islanders.

The New York goaltender kept Tampa Bay off the board for over 56 minutes and made some key stops down the stretch to hand the Bolts a 2-1 defeat at UBS Arena on Long Island.

After a scoreless first period, Bo Horvat put New York in front 55 seconds into the middle frame. Anthony Duclair added an insurance tally in third that would stand as the-game winner after Dominic James scored the Lightning's lone goal of the contest with less than four minutes remaining in regulation

The loss marks the conclusion of a three-game trip for Tampa Bay that finishes 2-1-0. They'll return to Benchmark International Arena on Thursday to open a two-game homestand against the Penguins.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

Shots on goal: TBL 8, NYI 8

2nd Period

NYI 1, TBL 0

0:55 Bo Horvat (16) - Max Shabanov

Andrei Vasilevskiy denied Bo Horvat on a wrist shot from the right circle but kicked the rebound back into the slot. Horvat followed up on his initial shot and scored on the second chance to give the hosts the lead in the opening minute of the second period.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, NYI 8

3rd Period

NYI 2, TBL 0

5:30 Anthony Duclair (4) - Calum Ritchie, Tony DeAngelo

Pontus Holmberg looked to be in good position to clear the puck out of danger, but pressure from Anthony Duclair held the play in New York's offensive zone. Calum Ritchie played the puck back to Duclair inside the left circle and he snapped a shot past Vasilevskiy to put the Bolts in a two-goal deficit.

NYI 2, TBL 1

16:25 Dominic James (2) - Emil Lilleberg, Nick Paul

Dominic James pulled Tampa Bay within one late in the third period with his second goal of the season. From a sharp angle along the goal line, James snuck a shot through Sorokin at the near post.

Total shots: TBL 29, NYI 23