Recap: Canadiens 4, Lightning 3 - OT

The Bolts fall in overtime to the Habs in Game 1

260419-recap-TBL
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday night with a 4-3 overtime loss against the Montreal Canadiens at Benchmark International Arena.

Montreal held a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes on an open look in front, but the Lightning got goals from Darren Raddysh and Brandon Hagel 29 seconds apart in the second period to take the lead.

The visiting Canadiens tied the game in the closing moments of the middle period on a power-play goal and then added another score on the man advantage to reclaim the lead six minutes into the third period.

Hagel’s second goal of the night tied the game on a net front tap-in nine minutes into the third period, the last score before the overtime game-winner from Slafkovsky on another power play 82 seconds into the extra frame.

Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday back at Benchmark International Arena.

Scoring summary

First period

MTL 1, TBL 0

13:24 Josh Anderson (1) - Alexandre Carrier, Mike Matheson

The Canadiens opened the scoring in Game 1 on a Josh Anderson shot from the right hashmark.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, MTL 4

Second period

MTL 1, TBL 1

12:15 Darren Raddysh (1) - Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel

The Lightning knotted the game with a power-play blast by Darren Raddysh atop the left faceoff circle.

TBL 2, MTL 1

12:44 Brandon Hagel (1) - Guentzel, Ryan McDonagh

The Lightning took their first lead of the series 29 seconds after the tying marker when Montreal put the puck to the front of their own net and Brandon Hagel buried the backhand chance.

TBL 2, MTL 2

19:36 Juraj Slafkovsky (1) - Ivan Demidov, Cole Caufield - PP

The Canadiens got the tying goal with 23.2 seconds left in the middle frame on a Juraj Slafkovsky one-timer from the right circle on the power play.

Shots on goal: TBL 7, MTL 5

Third period

MTL 3, TBL 2

5:56 Slafkovsky (2) - Caufield, Nick Suzuki - PP

Slafkovsky’s second goal of the game regained the lead for the visitors, this one from the hashmarks on another power play.

MTL 3, TBL 3

9:58 Hagel (2) - Guentzel, Kucherov - PP

Hagel tied the game at three goals a side by winning a battle at the front of the net and potting a power-play feed from Jake Guentzel.

Shots on goal: MTL 9, TBL 7

Overtime

MTL 4, TBL 3

1:22 Slafkovsky (3) - Lane Hutson, Suzuki - PP

Montreal won the game on Slafkovsky's hat-trick goal.

Total shots: TBL 23, MTL 19

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