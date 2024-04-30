Recap: Panthers 6, Lightning 1

With stakes soaring high in their second straight must-win game, the Lightning came out short in the battle of the Sunshine State. A pair of overturned goals could have been a difference maker in extending the Bolts' postseason, but ultimately fell to the Panthers 6-1 in their season finale in Sunrise.

Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev hit the back of the Panthers' net, but both were disallowed for goaltender interference.

The Lightning's season did not end without a fight from the boys in blue and white despite the final score. Victor Hedman responded less than a minute after the Panthers increased their lead to 2-0, getting the Bolts back within one. But the strong goaltending of Sergei Bobrovsky kept Tampa Bay's final pushes in the third out as they added to their lead, saving 31 out of 32 shots faced.

Scoring summary

1st Period

Scoreless.

2nd Period

FLA 1, TBL 0

00:45 Carter Verhaeghe (4) - Aleksander Barkov, Nikko Mikkola

A pair of roughing penalties led to 4-on-4 hockey to start the second period. After entering the Bolts' territory, Carter Verhaeghe held it in over the line. His shot from the slot bounced off the pads of Vasilevskiy and back onto his tape where he tipped his own rebound past the Lightning goaltender.

FLA 2, TBL 0

12:38 Aleksander Barkov (1) - Aaron Ekblad, Gustav Forsling

Anton Lundell was whistled for high-sticking Steven Stamkos, sending the Bolts to the man advantage. The Bolts were called for icing, sending the face-off to their own zone. Sam Reinhart won the draw and the puck ended onto the tape of Aaron Ekblad at the blue line. Vasilevskiy got the initial save on Ekblad's shot, but it came loose for Barkov who tucked it home.

FLA 2, TBL 1

13:37 Victor Hedman (1) - Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel

The Bolts responded less than a minute later, putting them back within one. Sergei Bobrovsky kept the Bolts' chances out, but Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel were able to keep the puck alive in the attack zone, playing it up to Victor Hedman. Hedman fired a rocket from the high slot to hit the back of the Panthers' net.

3rd Period

FLA 3, TBL 1

11:06 Aleksander Barkov (1) - Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaghe

Carter Verhaeghe fought off Mikhail Sergachev at the far wall and played the puck towards the crease. Aleksander Barkov was waiting in the paint and tipped it in past Vasilevskiy.

FLA 4, TBL 1

14:16 Evan Rodrigues (1) - Kevin Stenlund, Vladimir Tarasenko

Kevin Stenlund fought off Tampa Bay defenders through the neutral zone and found Evan Rodrigues at the left point where he fired a one-timer past Vasilevskiy.

FLA 5, TBL 1

16:03 Carter Verhaeghe (5) - Matthew Tkachuk - ENG

A turnover by the Bolts in the neutral zone fed Tkachuk the puck and Carter Verhaeghe burried it home.

FLA 6, TBL 1

18:50 Niko Mikkola (1) - Anton Lundell

Niko Mikkola grabbed a toss from Anton Lundell and banked the puck in for the Panthers' second empty net goal.