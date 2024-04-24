Recap: Panthers 3, Lightning 2 - OT

The Lightning will head home facing a 2-0 series deficit following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Down by two through 20 minutes, the Bolts showed some resiliency and erased Florida’s lead with a pair of goals from Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos less than five minutes apart early in the second period.

After a scoreless third period, Carter Verhaeghe delivered the game-winner for the Panthers at 2:59 of overtime.

The goaltending in Game 2 was phenomenal from both sides, with Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky going back and forth matching one another with huge save after huge save. Vasilevskiy finished with 34 saves on 37 shots, while Bobrovsky stopped 21.

The series now shifts to Tampa for Game 3 on Thursday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

FLA 1, TBL 0

6:16 Sam Bennett (1) – Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe

There was a collision with Andrei Vasilevskiy in the Lightning crease as Matthew Tkachuk tried to get to a feed from Sam Bennett. The puck remained loose in front of the net, allowing Bennett to circle the net, gain possession and fire home a backhander to open the scoring. The Bolts challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld following a brief review.

FLA 2, TBL 0

15:12 Vladimir Tarasenko (1) – Sam Bennett, Oliver Ekman-Larsson – PPG

In the closing seconds of Florida’s second power play of the period, a point shot from Oliver Ekman-Larsson was stopped by Vasilevskiy, but Bennett pried the rebound free from his pads. Bennett played the puck to Vladimir Tarasenko open on his right for a goal to double the Panthers’ lead.

2nd Period

FLA 2, TBL 1

0:48 Brayden Point (1) – Anthony Duclair, Victor Hedman

Down a pair to start the period, Tampa Bay got off to an ideal start, pulling themselves within a goal in the opening minute. Anthony Duclair fired into a crowd in front of the Florida net, and Brayden Point had positioning in Aaron Ekblad in order to redirect the shot past Sergei Bobrovsky.

FLA 2, TBL 2

5:46 Steven Stamkos (2) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov – PPG

After ringing a one-timer off the post on a power play in the first period, Steven Stamkos made good on a second chance. The Bolts worked the puck around the top of the zone and teed up Stamkos in his office for the game-tying goal.

3rd Period

No Scoring

Overtime

FLA 3, TBL 2

2:59 Carter Vehaeghe (2) – Anton Lundell, Matthew Tkachuk

Overtime lasted just under three minutes before Carter Verhaeghe roofed a backhander in tight on Vasilevskiy to hand the Bolts to a Game 2 loss.