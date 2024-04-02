Recap: Red Wings 4, Lightning 2

The Lightning’s nine-game point streak came to an end on Monday with a 4-2 loss to division-rival Detroit at AMALIE Arena.

Tampa Bay overcame a pair of reviews that didn’t go their way and had the game tied with less than three minutes to play in regulation. However, following a Bolts icing, Detroit’s David Perron scored the game-winning goal on a rebound at 17:20 of the third.

Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos scored for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 28 saves on 31 Red Wings shots.

The Bolts now hit the road for a three-game trip that begins with a back-to-back against Toronto and Montreal on Wednesday and Thursday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

DET 1, TBL 0

0:37 Patrick Kane (18) – Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat

Detroit broke through for the game-opening goal 37 seconds into the second period. Andrei Vasilevskiy made the initial save on Dylan Larkin and steered the rebound toward the right circle. Patrick Kane was first to the loose puck and slipped a backhander past Vasilevskiy on the short side.

DET 1, TBL 1

8:36 Anthony Cirelli (19) – Brandon Hagel – SHG

After having a pair of potential goals erased by reviews – including one earlier on the same penalty kill – Anthony Cirelli finally got one to stand. Cirelli skated to the top of the right circle and ripped a wrist shot past Alex Lyon to draw the Bolts level.

3rd Period

DET 2, TBL 1

3:40 Robby Fabbri (18) – J.T. Compher

J.T. Compher managed to get past Matt Dumba along the near wall and force his way to the front of the net. Compher didn’t get off a shot but left the puck in front for Robby Fabbri to pounce on and fire home.

DET 2, TBL 2

5:59 Steven Stamkos (31) – Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov – PPG

The Bolts came right back and tied the game again less than two minutes later on the power play. Brayden Point couldn’t settle a pass in the slot, but the puck slipped through to Steven Stamkos at the left circle to wire past Alex Lyon for the equalizer.

DET 3, TBL 2

17:20 David Perron (15) – Moritz Seider, J.T. Compher

After Bolts icing, the Red Wings won the ensuing faceoff back to Moritz Seider. His shot from the point was stopped by Vasilevskiy but the rebound was swept home by David Perron in front.

DET 4, TBL 2

18:57 Lucas Raymond (25) – Unassisted – ENG

Lucas Raymond gained possession after a tie up on an faceoff in the Detroit zone and skated the length of the ice before hitting the empty net.