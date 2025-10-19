Recap: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 2

Tampa Bay falls in the road trip finale on Saturday night

TBLatCBJ_101825_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning rounded out another back-to-back with Saturday’s 3-2 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Columbus opened the scoring 4:58 into the game, but Tampa Bay responded with the game’s next two tallies to steal a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes of hockey.

The Blue Jackets had the offense from there, tying the score with the lone goal of the second period and taking the win on Kirill Marchenko’s third-period goal.

Ryan McDonagh and Anthony Cirelli scored for Tampa Bay, while goalie Jonas Johansson finished with 28 saves for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay is now 1-3-2 this season.

Scoring summary

First period

CBJ 1, TBL 0

4:58 Kent Johnson (1) - Boone Jenner, Adam Fantilli

The Blue Jackets scored first on Saturday when forward Kent Johnson stole a loose puck in front of the Lightning net and roofed a backhand shot five minutes into the game.

CBJ 1, TBL 1

12:42 Ryan McDonagh (2) - Pontus Holmberg, Yanni Gourde

Tampa Bay tied the game with defenseman Ryan McDonagh’s shot on the rush, one that caught a piece Columbus goalie Jet Greaves’ glove before hitting the crossbar and dropping into the net.

TBL 2, CBJ 1

16:22 Anthony Cirelli (3) - Jake Guentzel, Victor Hedman - PP

The Lightning took their first lead of the night with a power-play goal, this one off the stick of forward Anthony Cirelli on a backhanded rebound shot.

Shots on goal: CBJ 11, TBL 6

Second period

TBL 2, CBJ 2

13:59 Damon Severson (1) - Mathieu Olivier, Charlie Coyle

Columbus evened the score with a top-shelf snap shot from defenseman Damon Severson.

Shots on goal: CBJ 14, TBL 3

Third period

CBJ 3, TBL 2

1:14 Kirill Marchenko (5) - Dmitri Voronkov, Zach Werenski

Columbus regained the lead with a shot from the right hashmark by forward Kirill Marchenko early in the third period.

Total shots: CBJ 31, TBL 19

