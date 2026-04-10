Recap: Canadiens 2, Lightning 1

Tampa Bay surrenders a late goal and falls on Thursday at Bell Centre

TBLatMTL_040926_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning were find a tying goal late, but the Canadiens had a response of their own to take a 2-1 win over the Bolts on Thursday.

Tampa Bay is now 48-25-6 this season.

Cole Caufield gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead with a shot in the right faceoff circle in the second period, but Darren Raddysh tied the game for Tampa Bay with the Lightning net empty on a one-timer in the closing minutes.

The Canadiens ended the game with a Juraj Slafkovsky goal with 1:04 left.

Nikita Kucherov and Gage Goncalves had assists for Tampa Bay, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

Tampa Bay will wrap up the final road trip of the regular season on Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. game against the Boston Bruins.

Scoring summary
First period
None.

Shots on goal: MTL 8, TBL 3

Second period
MTL 1, TBL 0
6:30 Cole Caufield (50) - Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky
The home team was first to score with Cole Caufield’s shot off the rush from the right faceoff dot.

Shots on goal: MTL 8, TBL 7

Third period
MTL 1, TBL 1
18:09 Darren Raddysh (22) - Nikita Kucherov, Gage Goncalves
A one-timer from defenseman Darren Raddysh tied the game late while at 6-on-5.

MTL 2, TBL 1
18:56 Slafkovsky (30) - Suzuki
Montreal retook the lead with just over a minute remaining on a netfront chance for Juraj Slafkovsky following a turnover.

Total shots: MTL 21, TBL 18

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