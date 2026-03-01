Recap: Sabres 6, Lightning 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning couldn’t overcome a slow start against the Buffalo Sabres at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday, falling 6-2.

Tampa Bay is now 38-16-4.

Buffalo opened the scoring 5 minutes, 25 seconds into the game on a shot from defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and went on to take a 4-0 lead in the first period.

Defenseman Zach Metsa made it 5-0 early in the second period before Dominic James put the Lightning on the board with his seventh goal of the season.

Alex Tuch scored a power-play goal in the third period before Lightning captain Victor Hedman got his first goal of the season.

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson finished with 20 saves after entering the game in relief. Hedman led the team on offense with two points.

Tampa Bay continues play on Tuesday when they visit the Minnesota Wild.

Scoring summary

First period

BUF 1, TBL 0

5:25 Rasmus Dahlin (12) - Owen Power

The Sabres were the first team on the board Saturday, as defenseman Rasmus Dahlin skated to the top of the circles and fired a shot into the bottom left corner of the net.

BUF 2, TBL 0

6:15 Josh Norris (7) - Josh Doan, Zach Metsa

Buffalo added to their lead with a five-hole shot by forward Josh Norris.

BUF 3, TBL 0

8:18 Norris (8) - Bowen Byram, Zach Benson

A netfront redirection cushioned the Buffalo lead.

BUF 4, TBL 0

15:06 Tage Thompson (32) - Peyton Krebs, Dahlin

The Sabres scored again to close the first period, this time with Tage Thompson’s stickhandle and finish in tight to the net.

Shots on goal: TBL 14, BUF 10

Second period

BUF 5, TBL 0

1:54 Metsa (2) - Unassisted

Defenseman Zach Metsa buried his shot to make it 5-0 shortly after a Lightning turnover in the defensive zone.

BUF 5, TBL 1

16:03 Dominic James (7) - Oliver Bjorkstrand, Victor Hedman

Tampa Bay broke out of their scoreless stretch with a goal from rookie Dominic James, who potted a backhand chance after a Sabres turnover.

Shots on goal: BUF 20, TBL 12

Third period

BUF 6, TBL 1

3:43 Alex Tuch (24) - Dahlin, Jack Quinn - PP

The Sabres scored with Alex Tuch’s shot on the power play to push their lead further.

BUF 6, TBL 2

5:27 Hedman (1) - Darren Raddysh

Captain Victor Hedman got his first goal of the 2025-26 season on a slap shot from the blue line shortly after the Tuch goal.

Total shots: TBL 38, BUF 35