Recap: Sabres 4, Lightning 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning came back to tie the score twice but never led on Monday in a 4-2 road loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the game on an Alex Tuch shot, but a Nikita Kucherov power-play goal tied the score.

The teams traded goals from Josh Norris and Jake Guentzel to stay tied before the Sabres reclaimed the lead on a tip near the net in the second period.

Buffalo closed the night with an empty-net goal.

Guentzel and Darren Raddysh each had two points for the Lightning, which got 25 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Lightning are now 48-23-6 this season and close a back-to-back with Tuesday’s visit to play another divisional opponent in the Ottawa Senators.

Scoring summary

First period

BUF 1, TBL 0

5:42 Alex Tuch (30) - Bowen Byram, Ryan McLeod

The Sabres were the first team to score thanks to an Alex Tuch shot from the top of the circles.

BUF 1, TBL 1

11:44 Nikita Kucherov (43) - Jake Guentzel, Darren Raddysh - PP

A power-play goal from Kucherov in the right faceoff circle knotted the game at a goal a side.

BUF 2, TBL 1

14:04 Josh Norris (11) - Josh Doan, Zach Benson

The Sabres retook their lead on a Josh Norris shot in the right faceoff dot inside the near post.

Shots on goal: BUF 11, TBL 8

Second period

BUF 2, TBL 2

3:56 Guentzel (37) - Brayden Point, Raddysh

Tampa Bay tied the score again, this time on a top shelf rip by Jake Guentzel at the top of the left circle.

BUF 3, TBL 2

7:37 Jason Zucker (23) - Byram, Rasmus Dahlin

Buffalo’s third goal came on a netfront redirection by Jason Zucker.

Shots on goal: BUF 13, TBL 8

Third period

BUF 4, TBL 2

18:06 Jack Quinn (19) - Zucker, Ukko Pekka Luukkonen - EN

The Sabres added an empty-net goal for the lone score of the third period.

Total shots: BUF 29, TBL 25