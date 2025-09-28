Power play strong, Lightning boast best preseason start in a decade

Following a 2024-25 season in which the Tampa Bay Lightning finished with a top-five power play in the NHL, multiple players felt they still had room to grow on special teams this year.

The Lightning already boast one of the top power play groups in the NHL, and if Saturday’s preseason game was a sneak peek at the team’s possible second power-play unit, another strong campaign should be on the way.

Forward Mitchell Chaffee scored the winning goal on the man advantage less than five minutes into the second period in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators at Benchmark International Arena.

Tampa Bay is now 4-0-0 this preseason, the team’s best start since a 4-0-0 jump in 2013.

“That's what training camp is for,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of transferring winning habits from the preseason into the regular season. “It's to build your habits. We have a standard to how we play here, and these guys have lived up to it. If this is the way the boys are going to compete, the rest of it's going to come. But like I said, this is where it all starts to build.”