Nuts & Bolts: Bolts last stop in Boston

Tampa Bay closes out their roadtrip on Tuesday night with a matchup against the Bruins

TBLatBOS_02132024_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, February 13 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Monday's Practice (subject to change)
Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary
Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup
The Lightning and Bruins are playing the third of four matchups this season and the second of two meetings at TD Garden...The Bolts skated to a 5-4 overtime win Nov. 20 vs. BOS at AMALIE Arena before dropping the first meeting at TD Garden in a 7-3 loss Jan. 6...Nikita Kucherov (1-3—4) leads all Tampa Bay skaters in points and assists vs. BOS this season while Brayden Point (2-0—2) ranks first in goals...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in four of his last five games vs. BOS (1-7—8) and seven of his last 10 contests at TD Garden (3-7—10)...Point has posted nine points over his last 10 games vs. BOS (4-5—9) and has found the scoresheet in five of his last six contests at TD Garden (3-4—7)...Steven Stamkos has pointed in 10 of his last 14 games vs. BOS (9-6—15) as well as 10 of his last 14 contests at TD Garden (10-2—12)...Brandon Hagel has recorded eight points in 10 career games vs. BOS (6-2—8)...Nick Paul has scored three goals over his last six contests vs. BOS (3-0—3)...Austin Watson scored his first goal with the Lightning Nov. 20 vs. BOS...Tyler Motte has found the scoresheet in two of his last three games vs. BOS (0-2—2)...Conor Sheary has posted four points over his last six contests vs. BOS (3-1—4)... Victor Hedman has recorded three points over his last four contests vs. BOS (2-1—3)...Tampa Bay is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games at BOS and 3-6-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Bolts are 35-62-10 with nine ties all-time vs. BOS, including a road record of 11-38-4 with six ties...Vincent Lecavalier (20-29—49) holds the Lightning franchise records for career points and assists vs. BOS, while Stamkos (27-14—41) leads the way in goals.

Injuries
Tanner Jeannot – Upper-body, day-to-day
Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead
Thursday, February 15 vs. Colorado Avalanche - Buy Tickets
Saturday, February 17 vs. Florida Panthers - Buy Tickets
Monday, February 19 vs. Ottawa Senators - Buy Tickets

