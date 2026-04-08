Nuts & Bolts: Standings push in Montreal

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday:

When: Thursday, April 9 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bell Centre - Montréal, QC

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Corey Perry

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jakob Pelletier - Conor Geekie

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning face another divisional opponent on Thursday when they face the Montreal Canadiens for the final time this regular season...Tampa Bay is 2-1-0 against Montreal this season after a pair of wins in December and a loss on the final day of March...Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning in scoring against the Canadiens this season with 3-1—4, while Brayden Point has 1-2—3 and Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 0-3—3...Goalie Jonas Johansson is 2-0-0 against Montreal this season with a .919 save percentage, and Andrei Vasilevskiy is 0-1-0 with a .905 save percentage...The Lightning are 63-42-17 all-time against the Canadiens, including 32-17-13 on home ice...Victor Hedman is the team’s career scoring leader versus Montreal with 10-41—51 in 52 games, and Kucherov is the next active Bolt with 20-28—48 in 41 games...Vasilevskiy is 16-4-2 with a .930 career save percentage in games against the Canadiens, and Johansson is 4-2-0 with an .875 save percentage versus the team over his NHL career, including 3-1-0 with a .906 save percentage as a Bolt.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

2026 Tampa Bay Lightning Playoff Packs

Gear up for the Playoffs with the Lightning Playoff Pack, over a $120 value for $64.99. Packs include a 2026 Playoff Tee, puck, slim and regular koozie, lapel pin, vinyl sticker, and new this year, a 3x5 Playoff flag. Avaialble online only at TampaBaySports.com while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, April 11 at Boston Bruins

Monday, April 13 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Wednesday, April 15 vs. New York Rangers