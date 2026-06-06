Andrei Vasilevskiy wins 2026 Vezina Trophy

It's The Big Cat's second career Vezina win and first since 2018-19

MK0316 - Vasilevskiy Vezina - 16x9 - Black
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

NEW YORK (June 6, 2026) – Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning is the 2025-26 recipient of the Vezina Trophy, awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position,” as selected by NHL general managers.

Vasilevskiy was leaving Benchmark International Arena when he was surprised with the trophy by Tampa Bay police and a member of their K-9 unit who were investigating suspicious activity near his vehicle.

Vasilevskiy recorded his second career Vezina win and first since 2018-19 in his sixth season as a finalist. He placed second in 2024-25 and 2020-21, and finished third in 2019-20 and 2017-18. His six appearances as a Vezina finalist are matched by just three goaltenders under the trophy’s current selection criteria (since 1981-82): Martin Brodeur (9x), Patrick Roy (7x) and Dominik Hasek (6x).

Vasilevskiy received 17 first-place votes and was named on 28 ballots for 114 points, outdistancing the other two finalists locked in a tight race for second place. llya Sorokin of the New York Islanders, who collected eight first-place votes and 51 points, edged Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins (two first-place votes, 46 points) for runner-up honors.

Highlighted by an 18-game point streak from Dec. 20 – Feb. 25 (17-0-1), Vasilevskiy topped the NHL with 39 victories in 58 starts (39-15-4, 2.31 GAA, .912 SV%, 2 SO) to guide the Lightning to their ninth consecutive postseason appearance – tied for the longest current run in the League. He became the sixth goaltender in NHL history to post at least nine 30-win seasons, with his active run of nine straight such campaigns the second-longest in League history behind only Brodeur (12 from 1995-96 through 2007-08). Vasilevskiy, the 19th overall selection in the 2012 NHL Draft, additionally placed among the 2025-26 League leaders in games allowing two or fewer goals (t-1st; 35), goals-against average (2nd; 2.31), save percentage (3rd; .912), starts (t-3rd; 58), minutes played (4th; 3,430:45), high-danger save percentage (7th; .844), mid-range save percentage (7th; .912) and saves (10th; 1,353).

260606-Vezina-Surprise-001
260606-Vezina-Surprise-002
260606-Vezina-Surprise-003
260606-Vezina-Surprise-007
260606-Vezina-Surprise-008
260606-Vezina-Surprise-009
260606-Vezina-Surprise-010
260606-Vezina-Surprise-012
260606-Vezina-Surprise-013
260606-Vezina-Surprise-014
/

Photos: Vassy receives Vezina Trophy

Andrei Vasilevskiy was announced as the 2026 recipient of the Vezina Trophy on Saturday, June 6

News Feed

Andrei Vasilevskiy’s top five Vezina-worthy moments from the ‘25-26 season

Lightning see prospect O’Reilly’s development amid MVP, championship season

Cooper gets Jack Adams Award surprise at Coop’s Catch for Kids Family Lounge ribbon cutting

Cooper named winner of 2026 Jack Adams Award

Prospect Noah Steen’s OT winner gives Norway first World Championship medal in country’s history

Lightning acquire forward Jack Pridham from Chicago

Lightning sign F Benjamin Rautiainen to three-year, entry-level contract

Love of hockey, community earns Lightning nominee Scott Tassone NHL teacher award

Players with Lightning ties advance to World Championship quarterfinals

‘A good mix of everything’: Pelletier motivated further by AHL Player of the Year honor

Lightning re-sign forward Scott Sabourin to one-year, two-way contract

Raddysh raises $20k to Moffitt Cancer Center from bald eagle initiative

Lightning re-sign Nick Abruzzese to one-year, two way contract

Lightning re-sign defenseman Max Groshev to a two-year, two-way contract

Moser, Carlile will represent Lightning at 2026 IIHF World Championship

Tampa Bay Lightning honor April and May Community Heroes

Moser heads to IIHF Worlds after steady season for Tampa Bay

James, Goncalves rose to the occasion this postseason