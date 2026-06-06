Andrei Vasilevskiy’s top five Vezina-worthy moments from the ‘25-26 season

The 2025-26 NHL season was a landmark year for big Andrei Vasilevskiy moments. We’ll get to the best of them in a second. But first, we have to talk about Andrei Vasilevskiy’s Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

The first time I saw it, I was driving down Bayshore Boulevard. It was one of those perfect mornings that made even the most mundane things feel next to God. The sun glistening on the water, the balustrade along the seawall, I’m a sucker for this stuff. And this particular day’s ambience came correct.

That’s when, in my rearview mirror, an even more glorious sight approached. A black Porsche with a spoiler so massive I thought the car might rocket off the asphalt and fly right off over the bay. (I know that fundamentally this is the opposite of how spoilers work, but that’s how big the spoiler was. It defied rudimentary understandings of physics.) At the car’s helm: Vasilevskiy, pulling up alongside me like Christie Brinkley in National Lampoon’s Vacation, sipping a coffee in the kind of sunglasses you wish you had on your own face. Windows down. Aura through the roof.

Now, I bring all of this up for a couple of reasons.

For one, these are exactly the kind of vibes you ask for from a Stanley Cup-winning, Vezina Trophy-collecting netminder—especially one nicknamed The Big Cat.

And for two, the renowned said Porsche recently played a critical, starring role in the NHL’s most recent episode of Punk'd.