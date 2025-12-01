Nuts & Bolts: Road trip concludes in New York

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Islanders on Tuesday.
When: Tuesday, December 2 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: UBS Arena - Elmont, NY
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now
Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Curtis Douglas - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Declan Carlile - Steven Santini
Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tuesday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning can earn their eight consecutive win when they visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday...The game marks the first time the teams meet this season, followed by a Dec. 6 game in Tampa and the final game of the series on Dec. 13 in New York...Tampa Bay went 2-0-1 against the Islanders in 2024-25, including 1-0-0 on the road...The Lightning were led by Nikita Kucherov scoring 2-5—7 in three games, while Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point each had five points against the Islanders last season...Andrei Vasilevskiy was 1-0-1 with a .938 save percentage against New York last season, while Jonas Johansson went 1-0-0 with a .921 save percentage...Vincent Lecavalier is the franchise leader in scoring against the Islanders with 23-23—46 in 50 games, while Kucherov leads all active players with 11-26—37 in 32 games...Vasilevskiy is 14-4-1 against New York over his NHL career with a .938 save percentage, while Johansson is 1-3-0 with an .868 save percentage.
The Road Ahead
Thursday, December 4 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Saturday, December 6 vs. New York Islanders
Monday, December 8 at Toronto Maple Leaves