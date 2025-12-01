Nuts & Bolts: Road trip concludes in New York

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Islanders on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, December 2 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: UBS Arena - Elmont, NY

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile - Steven Santini

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tuesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning can earn their eight consecutive win when they visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday...The game marks the first time the teams meet this season, followed by a Dec. 6 game in Tampa and the final game of the series on Dec. 13 in New York...Tampa Bay went 2-0-1 against the Islanders in 2024-25, including 1-0-0 on the road...The Lightning were led by Nikita Kucherov scoring 2-5—7 in three games, while Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point each had five points against the Islanders last season...Andrei Vasilevskiy was 1-0-1 with a .938 save percentage against New York last season, while Jonas Johansson went 1-0-0 with a .921 save percentage...Vincent Lecavalier is the franchise leader in scoring against the Islanders with 23-23—46 in 50 games, while Kucherov leads all active players with 11-26—37 in 32 games...Vasilevskiy is 14-4-1 against New York over his NHL career with a .938 save percentage, while Johansson is 1-3-0 with an .868 save percentage.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, December 4 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Saturday, December 6 vs. New York Islanders

Monday, December 8 at Toronto Maple Leaves