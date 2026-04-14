Nuts & Bolts: Regular Season Finale

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the New York Rangers on Wednesday:

When: Wednesday, April 15 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL.

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Gage Goncalves - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Corey Perry

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Declan Carlile

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Wednesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning wrap up the 2025-26 regular season on Wednesday when the New York Rangers visit Benchmark International Arena...Tampa Bay is 1-1-0 against the Rangers this season with a 7-3 loss on the road on Nov. 12 and a 4-1 win at home on Nov. 29...Nikita Kucherov (0-3—3) and Darren Raddysh (0-3—3) co-lead the team in scoring against the Rangers this season, while Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel each have 2-0—2...Goalie Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with a .900 save percentage against the Rangers this season, while Andrei Vasilevskiy is 0-1-0 against the team...The Lightning hold a 54-51-12 career record against New York, which includes a 28-21-8 record at home... Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s all-time scoring leader versus the Rangers with 20-26—46 in 46 games, and Kucherov leads all active Bolts with 10-30—40 in 32 career matchups against New York... Vasilevskiy is 7-9-2 with a .908 save percentage against the Rangers over his career, and Johansson is 1-1-0 with an .860 career save percentage, including 1-1-0 with an .857 save percentage as a Bolt.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Levelwear Stadium Series Player Tees

While the team is on the ice in the 2026 Stadium Series jersey, it's not too late to pick up your Stadium Series gear! Grab your Levelwear Stadium Series player tee today, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.