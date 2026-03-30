Nuts & Bolts: Point streak in play vs. Montreal

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, March 31 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Corey Perry - Brayden Point- Jake Guentzel

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning will host the Montreal Canadiens for the final time this season on Tuesday...Tampa Bay is 2-0-0 against the Canadiens in 2025-26 with a pair of December victories...Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 3-1—4 in two games against Montreal this year, while Brayden Point (1-2—3) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (0-3—3) each have three points...Jonas Johansson started both games for Tampa Bay, going 2-0-0 with a .919 save percentage...Tampa Bay is 63-41-17 all-time against the Canadiens, including 32-16-13 on home ice...Victor Hedman is the franchise scoring leader versus Montreal with 10-41—51 in 52 games, while Kucherov ranks third with 20-28—48 in 40 career matchups against the Canadiens...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 16-3-2 when playing Montreal over his NHL career, posting a .931 save percentage and 2.08 goals against average with a pair of shutouts...Johansson is 3-1-0 as a Bolt against the team with a .906 save percentage and is 4-2-0 with an .875 save percentage across his entire career when playing Montreal.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

1st of the Month Sale

Get ready for the Tampa Bay Sports 1st of the Month Sale, starting April 1 at midnight, online only! Shop 50% off or more on Tampa Bay Lightning sale items, available online only at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, April 2 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Saturday, April 4 vs. Boston Bruins

Monday, April 6 at Buffalo Sabres