Nuts & Bolts: Point streak in play vs. Montreal

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday:
When: Tuesday, March 31 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Corey Perry - Brayden Point- Jake Guentzel
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul - Scott Sabourin
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tuesday's Matchup
The Lightning will host the Montreal Canadiens for the final time this season on Tuesday...Tampa Bay is 2-0-0 against the Canadiens in 2025-26 with a pair of December victories...Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 3-1—4 in two games against Montreal this year, while Brayden Point (1-2—3) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (0-3—3) each have three points...Jonas Johansson started both games for Tampa Bay, going 2-0-0 with a .919 save percentage...Tampa Bay is 63-41-17 all-time against the Canadiens, including 32-16-13 on home ice...Victor Hedman is the franchise scoring leader versus Montreal with 10-41—51 in 52 games, while Kucherov ranks third with 20-28—48 in 40 career matchups against the Canadiens...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 16-3-2 when playing Montreal over his NHL career, posting a .931 save percentage and 2.08 goals against average with a pair of shutouts...Johansson is 3-1-0 as a Bolt against the team with a .906 save percentage and is 4-2-0 with an .875 save percentage across his entire career when playing Montreal.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
1st of the Month Sale
Get ready for the Tampa Bay Sports 1st of the Month Sale, starting April 1 at midnight, online only! Shop 50% off or more on Tampa Bay Lightning sale items, available online only at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Thursday, April 2 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Saturday, April 4 vs. Boston Bruins
Monday, April 6 at Buffalo Sabres