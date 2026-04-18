Nuts & Bolts: Playoff hockey is back in Tampa Bay

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 on Sunday:

When: Sunday, April 19 - 5:45 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL.

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Friday's practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul

Corey Perry - Oliver Bjorkstrand - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs open for Tampa Bay on Sunday at home with a Game 1 matchup against Atlantic Division opponent Montreal...The Lightning went 2-2-0 against the Canadiens in the 2025-26 regular season, winning 6-1 on Dec. 9 and 5-4 in a shotoout on Dec. 28 before falling 4-1 in March and 2-1 in April...Tampa Bay is 12-7 all-time against Montreal in the playoffs, including a 7-3 record on home ice...The Lightning were led offensively in the 2025-26 regular season against the Canadiens by Nikita Kucherov’s 3-2—5 in four games...Kucherov is the franchise’s career playoff scoring leader versus the Canadiens with 10-3—13 in 13 games, with Victor Hedman the next active Bolt with 3-5—8 in 15 games...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 4-1-0 with a .934 save percentage across five career playoff starts against the Canadiens, all of which came in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final...Tampa Bay is 24-7-3 in regular season games against Montreal over the past 10 seasons.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

2026 Authentic Pro Locker Room Playoff Collection

Suit up like your favorite player this year for the 2026 Playoffs! Grab your Authentic Pro Locker Room gear now, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead (\if necessary*)