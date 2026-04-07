Nuts & Bolts: Off to Ottawa for the second half of the back-to-back

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, April 7 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry - Mitchell Chaffee - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning close their 2025-26 season series against the Ottawa Senators with Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game at Canadian Tire Centre...The Lightning are 1-1-0 versus the Senators this season after a 5-4 loss in the season opener and a 4-2 win on March 28...Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point and Emil Lilleberg have each scored 1-2—3 across the two games against the Senators to lead Tampa Bay...Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games in net, going 1-1-0 with a .902 save percentage...The Lightning are 53-58-11 all-time when playing Ottawa, a record that includes a 22-33-5 pace on the road...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus the Senators with 17-38—55 in 40 games, and Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 14-29—43 in 53 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 13-9-0 record across his NHL career when playing Ottawa, posting an .896 save percentage and 3.02 goals against average...Jonas Johansson is 2-0-0 against the Senators with an .863 save percentage during his NHL career, including 1-0-0 with an .857 save percentage as a member of the Lightning.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

New Men's Polos

Gear up this spring with the latest drop in men's polos! New styles from Antigua and Columbia are available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, April 9 at Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, April 11 at Boston Bruins

Monday, April 13 vs. Detroit Red Wings