Nuts & Bolts: Off to Columbus to finish a quick trip

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday:

When: Saturday, January 24 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Jack Finley - Nick Paul

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning close their weekend back to back in Columbus on Saturday against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena...Tampa Bay lost their only game this season against Columbus on Oct. 18 by a 3-2 score and closes the season series on March 10...Anthony Cirelli and Ryan McDonagh scored the goals in that game, and Jonas Johansson made 28 saves for a .903 save percentage...Tampa Bay carries a 35-16-2 record all-time against the Blue Jackets, including a 14-11-2 pace on the road...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader against Columbus with 14-33—47 in 40 games, and captain Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 6-27—33 in 42 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 17-4-0 career record against the Blue Jackets with a .927 save percentage and three shutouts for the Lightning, while Johansson is 1-1-1 with an .888 save percentage with Tampa Bay...Johansson is 1-2-2 with an .871 save percentage versus Columbus across his entire NHL career.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Stadium Series Pack

It's the last chance to gear up for the Stadium Series game! Shop our men's and women's Stadium Series packs including everything you'll need for game day! Available online only at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Monday, January 26 vs. Utah Mammoth

Thursday, January 29 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Sunday, February 1 vs. Boston Bruins*

*2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series™️ at Raymond James Stadium.