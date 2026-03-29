Nuts & Bolts: Nashville in town to wrap up the weekend

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Nashville Predators on Sunday:

When: Sunday, March 29 - 5 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point- Jake Guentzel

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry - Zemgus Girgensons - Scott Sabourin

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Steven Santini

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning continue their homestand on Sunday with a 5 p.m. matchup against the Nashville Predators at Benchmark International Arena...Tampa Bay is 26-16-5 all-time against the Predators, including 12-7-3 on home ice...The Lightning beat the Predators 5-2 on Oct. 28 in a game that saw five Bolts post multi-point games, including two goals from Zemgus Girgensons...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves for a .900 save percentage...Steven Stamkos is the team’s career scoring leader with 16-17—33 in 26 games versus the Predators...Brayden Point leads active Bolts with 8-18—26 in 24 games...Nikita Kucherov (11-13—24) and Victor Hedman (4-20—24) are tied for third...Vasilevskiy is 10-3-1 over his NHL career against Nashville with a .917 save percentage and one shutout, while Jonas Johansson is 2-1-0 as a Bolt versus the Predators with a .901 save percentage... Johansson is 3-1-0 against Nashville over his NHL career with a .908 save percentage and a 2.77 goals against average.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Emerson & Friends Collection

Gear up your littliest Bolts fans with the latest collab from Tampa Bay Sports, Emerson and Friends. Check out the full collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, March 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Thursday, April 2 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Saturday, April 4 vs. Boston Bruins