Nuts & Bolts: Lightning aim to bounce back in Game 2

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 on Tuesday:
When: Tuesday, April 21 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL.
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul
Conor Geekie - Dominic James - Corey Perry
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Tuesday's Matchup
The Lightning will look to even their First Round series against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 on Tuesday at Benchmark International Arena...Montreal took a 4-3 overtime game on Sunday to open the series...Jake Guentzel (0-3—3) joined Brandon Hagel (2-0—2) and Nikita Kucherov (0-2—2) with multi-point efforts in the series opener...Tampa Bay went 2-2-0 against Montreal in 2025-26, winning 6-1 on Dec. 9 and 5-4 in a shotoout on Dec. 28 before falling 4-1 in March and 2-1 in April... Tampa Bay is 12-8 all-time against Montreal in the playoffs, including a 7-4 record on home ice...The Lightning were led in the regular season by Kucherov’s 3-2—5 in four games against the Canadiens... He is the team’s career playoff scoring leader versus the Canadiens with 10-5—15 in 14 games... Andrei Vasilevskiy is 4-2-0 with a .919 save percentage across six career playoff starts against the Canadiens...Tampa Bay is 24-7-3 in regular season games against Montreal over the past 10 seasons.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Lightning vs Canadians Round 1 Match Up Puck
Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Playoffs Round 1 match-up gear is now available. Available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com while supplies last.
The Road Ahead (\if necessary*)
- Game 3: Lightning at Canadiens - Friday, April 24
- Game 4: Lightning at Canadiens - Sunday, April 26
- Game 5: Lightning vs. Canadiens - Wednesday, April 29*
- Game 6: Lightning at Canadiens - Friday, May 1*
- Game 7: Lightning vs. Canadiens - Sunday, May 3*