Nuts & Bolts: Lightning aim to bounce back in Game 2

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, April 21 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL.

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul

Conor Geekie - Dominic James - Corey Perry

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning will look to even their First Round series against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 on Tuesday at Benchmark International Arena...Montreal took a 4-3 overtime game on Sunday to open the series...Jake Guentzel (0-3—3) joined Brandon Hagel (2-0—2) and Nikita Kucherov (0-2—2) with multi-point efforts in the series opener...Tampa Bay went 2-2-0 against Montreal in 2025-26, winning 6-1 on Dec. 9 and 5-4 in a shotoout on Dec. 28 before falling 4-1 in March and 2-1 in April... Tampa Bay is 12-8 all-time against Montreal in the playoffs, including a 7-4 record on home ice...The Lightning were led in the regular season by Kucherov’s 3-2—5 in four games against the Canadiens... He is the team’s career playoff scoring leader versus the Canadiens with 10-5—15 in 14 games... Andrei Vasilevskiy is 4-2-0 with a .919 save percentage across six career playoff starts against the Canadiens...Tampa Bay is 24-7-3 in regular season games against Montreal over the past 10 seasons.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Lightning vs Canadians Round 1 Match Up Puck

Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Playoffs Round 1 match-up gear is now available. Available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com while supplies last.

The Road Ahead (\if necessary*)