Nuts & Bolts: Last road game of the regular season in Washington

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

When: Saturday, April 13 - 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Friday's Practice (subject to change)

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Sheary - Luke Glendening - Tanner Jeannot

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Matt Dumba

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Capitals are playing the third of three matchups this season and the second of two meetings at Capital One Arena...The Bolts are 1-1-0 vs. WSH this year following a 2-1 road shootout win Dec. 23 and a 5-3 loss on home ice Feb. 22...Nikita Kucherov has recorded 10 points over his last 10 games at WSH (5-5—10)...Steven Stamkos has posted four points over his last four contests vs. WSH (1-3—4)...Anthony Cirelli has recorded four points over his last five games vs. WSH (1- 3—4)...Victor Hedman has picked up five points over his last seven contests at WSH (1-4—5)...Nick Paul has found the scoresheet in five of his last eight games vs. WSH (3-2—5)...In 10 career starts at WSH, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 4-5-1 with a .911 SV% and 3.11 GAA...The Bolts are 4-5-1 over their last 10 games at WSH and 5-5-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 48-76-9 with six ties all-time vs. WSH, including a road record of 19-40-7 with four ties...Martin St. Louis (29-50—79) holds the Lightning franchise records for career points and assists vs. WSH while Vincent Lecavalier (34-36—70) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Anthony Duclair - Illness, Day-to-day

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body, Day-to-day

Jonas Johansson - Lower-body, Day-to-day

Mikhail Sergachev - Lower-body, Out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Tampa Bay Lightning 2024 Playoff Pack

Gear up for the Playoffs with the Lightning Playoff Pack, over a $75 value for $39.99. Plus, 1 in 5 packs receives a Lightning game-used puck. Avaialble online at TampaBaySports.com while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Monday, April 15 vs. Buffalo Sabres - Buy Now

Wednesday, April 17 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Buy Now