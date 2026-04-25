Nuts & Bolts: Going for the series split in Montreal

The Lightning face the Canadiens at Bell Centre, looking to pull the First Round back to even

260425-Nuts-Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 on Sunday:

When: Sunday, April 26 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Bell Centre - Montréal, QC
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul
Corey Perry - Dominic James - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile  - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to even their First Round series against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 on Sunday at the Bell Centre...Montreal took Game 1 by a 4-3 score in overtime before Tampa Bay won 3-2 in overtime and the Canadiens took Game 3 by a 3-2 overtime final...Andrei Vasilevskiy is now 1-2 with an .880 save percentage in his two starts, while Brandon Hagel (4-1—5) and Jake Guentzel (0-5—5) have led the way on offense...Tampa Bay went 2-2-0 against Montreal in 2025-26, winning 6-1 on Dec. 9 and 5-4 in a shotoout on Dec. 28 before falling 4-1 in March and 2-1 in April...Tampa Bay is 13-9 all-time against Montreal in the playoffs, including 5-5 on the road...Nikita Kucherov is the team’s alltime playoff scoring leader against Montreal with 11-6—17 in 16 games...Vasilevskiy is 5-3-0 with a .917 career save percentage across six playoff starts against the Canadiens.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Reversed Headwear - New Styles
Your favorite brand Reversed  is back with new Tampa Bay Lightning headwear!  Grab the the latest playoff headwear, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last. 

The Road Ahead ( * if necessary)

  • Game 5: Lightning vs. Canadiens - Wednesday, April 29
  • Game 6: Lightning at Canadiens - Friday, May 1*
  • Game 7: Lightning vs. Canadiens - Sunday, May 3*

Game 4 presented by Cigar City

Sunday, April 26 @ 7 p.m.
📍Coachman Park | 300 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL 33755

News Feed

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