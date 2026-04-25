Nuts & Bolts: Going for the series split in Montreal

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 on Sunday:

When: Sunday, April 26 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bell Centre - Montréal, QC

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul

Corey Perry - Dominic James - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to even their First Round series against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 on Sunday at the Bell Centre...Montreal took Game 1 by a 4-3 score in overtime before Tampa Bay won 3-2 in overtime and the Canadiens took Game 3 by a 3-2 overtime final...Andrei Vasilevskiy is now 1-2 with an .880 save percentage in his two starts, while Brandon Hagel (4-1—5) and Jake Guentzel (0-5—5) have led the way on offense...Tampa Bay went 2-2-0 against Montreal in 2025-26, winning 6-1 on Dec. 9 and 5-4 in a shotoout on Dec. 28 before falling 4-1 in March and 2-1 in April...Tampa Bay is 13-9 all-time against Montreal in the playoffs, including 5-5 on the road...Nikita Kucherov is the team’s alltime playoff scoring leader against Montreal with 11-6—17 in 16 games...Vasilevskiy is 5-3-0 with a .917 career save percentage across six playoff starts against the Canadiens.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Reversed Headwear - New Styles

Your favorite brand Reversed is back with new Tampa Bay Lightning headwear! Grab the the latest playoff headwear, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead ( * if necessary)