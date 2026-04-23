Nuts & Bolts: Game 3 in Montreal

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 on Friday:
When: Friday, April 24 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Bell Centre - Montréal, QC
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul
Scott Sabourin - Dominic James - Corey Perry
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile - Emil Lilleberg
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Friday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning continue their First Round Stanley Cup Playoffs series by hitting the road to visit the Bell Centre for Game 3 against the Montreal Canadiens...Tampa Bay is 1-1 against the Canadiens after a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 1 and their 3-2 overtime win in Game 2...Forwards Brandon Hagel (3- 1—4) and Jake Guentzel (0-4—4) co-lead the Lightning in postseason scoring, while Nikita Kucherov has 1-2—3 through two games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is now 1-1 with an .870 save percentage in his two starts...Tampa Bay went 2-2-0 against Montreal in 2025-26, winning 6-1 on Dec. 9 and 5-4 in a shotoout on Dec. 28 before falling 4-1 in March and 2-1 in April...Tampa Bay is 13-8 all-time against Montreal in the playoffs, including 5-4 on the road...Kucherov is the team’s all-time playoff scoring leader against Montreal with 11-5—16 in 15 games...Vasilevskiy is 5-2-0 with a .919 save percentage across six career playoff starts against the Canadiens.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
March & April Goal Puck Auction
March and April goal pucks, scored by both Lightning players and opponents in the regular season, are up for auction! Bid now at TampaBaySports.com!
The Road Ahead ( * if necessary)
- Game 4: Lightning at Canadiens - Sunday, April 26
- Game 5: Lightning vs. Canadiens - Wednesday, April 29
- Game 6: Lightning at Canadiens - Friday, May 1*
- Game 7: Lightning vs. Canadiens - Sunday, May 3*