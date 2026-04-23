Nuts & Bolts: Game 3 in Montreal

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 on Friday:

When: Friday, April 24 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bell Centre - Montréal, QC

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul

Scott Sabourin - Dominic James - Corey Perry

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning continue their First Round Stanley Cup Playoffs series by hitting the road to visit the Bell Centre for Game 3 against the Montreal Canadiens...Tampa Bay is 1-1 against the Canadiens after a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 1 and their 3-2 overtime win in Game 2...Forwards Brandon Hagel (3- 1—4) and Jake Guentzel (0-4—4) co-lead the Lightning in postseason scoring, while Nikita Kucherov has 1-2—3 through two games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is now 1-1 with an .870 save percentage in his two starts...Tampa Bay went 2-2-0 against Montreal in 2025-26, winning 6-1 on Dec. 9 and 5-4 in a shotoout on Dec. 28 before falling 4-1 in March and 2-1 in April...Tampa Bay is 13-8 all-time against Montreal in the playoffs, including 5-4 on the road...Kucherov is the team’s all-time playoff scoring leader against Montreal with 11-5—16 in 15 games...Vasilevskiy is 5-2-0 with a .919 save percentage across six career playoff starts against the Canadiens.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

March & April Goal Puck Auction

March and April goal pucks, scored by both Lightning players and opponents in the regular season, are up for auction! Bid now at TampaBaySports.com!

The Road Ahead ( * if necessary)