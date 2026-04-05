Nuts & Bolts: Final regular season road trip opens with a big one in Buffalo

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday:

When: Monday, April 6 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning wrap up the regular season series against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday in a 7 p.m. clash of the top teams in the Atlantic Division at KeyBank Center... Tampa Bay is 1-2-0 against the Sabres this season with a 4-3 overtime win on Feb. 3 and a pair of regulation losses on Feb. 28 and March 8...Nikita Kucherov has scored 3-4—7 against Buffalo in three games this season, and Darren Raddysh has added 1-5—6...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-1-0 against the Sabres with an .800 save percentage this season, and Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with an .857 save percentage...The Lightning hold a 54-52-17 record all-time versus Buffalo, a record that includes a 27-26-7 pace on the road... Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader against the Sabres with 22-33—55 in 42 games, and Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 9-23—32 across 60 career matchups...Vasilevskiy carries a 14-3-3 record against the team over his NHL career with a .905 save percentage, while Johansson is 1-2-0 with an .897 save percentage against Buffalo with the Lightning and 2-1-2 across his NHL career.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

New Women's Tees

New styles for the ladies dropping now! Check out the latest styles of women's tees, available today, in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, April 7 at Ottawa Senators

Thursday, April 9 at Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, April 11 at Boston Bruins