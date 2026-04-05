Nuts & Bolts: Final regular season road trip opens with a big one in Buffalo

The Lightning and Sabres wrap up their regular season series on Monday at KeyBank Center

TBLatBUF_040626_Nuts&Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday:

When: Monday, April 6 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Anthony Cirelli -  Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh 
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous  - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning wrap up the regular season series against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday in a 7 p.m. clash of the top teams in the Atlantic Division at KeyBank Center... Tampa Bay is 1-2-0 against the Sabres this season with a 4-3 overtime win on Feb. 3 and a pair of regulation losses on Feb. 28 and March 8...Nikita Kucherov has scored 3-4—7 against Buffalo in three games this season, and Darren Raddysh has added 1-5—6...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-1-0 against the Sabres with an .800 save percentage this season, and Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with an .857 save percentage...The Lightning hold a 54-52-17 record all-time versus Buffalo, a record that includes a 27-26-7 pace on the road... Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader against the Sabres with 22-33—55 in 42 games, and Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 9-23—32 across 60 career matchups...Vasilevskiy carries a 14-3-3 record against the team over his NHL career with a .905 save percentage, while Johansson is 1-2-0 with an .897 save percentage against Buffalo with the Lightning and 2-1-2 across his NHL career.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
New Women's Tees
New styles for the ladies dropping now! Check out the latest styles of women's tees, available today, in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last. 

The Road Ahead
Tuesday, April 7 at Ottawa Senators
Thursday, April 9 at Montreal Canadiens
Saturday, April 11 at Boston Bruins

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