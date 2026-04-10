Nuts & Bolts: Final regular season road game in Boston

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Boston Bruins on Saturday:

When: Saturday, April 11 - 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA

TV Coverage: ABC

Pregame Coverage: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jakob Pelletier - Nick Paul - Corey Perry

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Declan Carlile

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Boston Bruins for the fourth time this season when they visit TD Garden for a Saturday matinee...The Lightning are 3-0-0 against Boston this season, outscoring the Bruins 12-9...Nikita Kucherov has scored 2-3—5, and Jake Guentzel has 0-5—5 for the Lightning to lead the team on offense versus Boston this season...In net, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 2-0-0 with an .893 save percentage against the team, and Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with a .909 save percentage...Tampa Bay is 42-64-19 all-time versus Boston, including 14-39-10 on the road...Vincent Lecavalier is the team’s all-time scoring leader against the Bruins with 20-29—49 in 50 career matchups, while Kucherov paces all active Bolts with 13-25—38 in 43 games...Victor Hedman is the next current Bolt with 11-24—35 in 58 games...Vasilevskiy carries a 13-13-2 career record when playing Boston to go with a .910 save percentage and 2.70 goals against average...Johansson is 2-0-0 with an .883 save percentage against the Bruins with both starts coming as a Bolt.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

2026 Tampa Bay Lightning Playoff Packs

Gear up for the Playoffs with the Lightning Playoff Pack, over a $120 value for $64.99. Packs include a 2026 Playoff Tee, puck, slim and regular koozie, lapel pin, vinyl sticker, and new this year, a 3x5 Playoff flag. Avaialble online only at TampaBaySports.com while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Monday, April 13 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Wednesday, April 15 vs. New York Rangers