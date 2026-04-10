Nuts & Bolts: Final regular season road game in Boston

Tampa Bay closes their regular season road schedule on Saturday afternoon against the Bruins

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By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Boston Bruins on Saturday:

When: Saturday, April 11 - 12:30 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA
TV Coverage: ABC
Pregame Coverage: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Gage Goncalves -  Brayden Point 
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jakob Pelletier - Nick Paul - Corey Perry

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Declan Carlile
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous  - Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh 

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Boston Bruins for the fourth time this season when they visit TD Garden for a Saturday matinee...The Lightning are 3-0-0 against Boston this season, outscoring the Bruins 12-9...Nikita Kucherov has scored 2-3—5, and Jake Guentzel has 0-5—5 for the Lightning to lead the team on offense versus Boston this season...In net, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 2-0-0 with an .893 save percentage against the team, and Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with a .909 save percentage...Tampa Bay is 42-64-19 all-time versus Boston, including 14-39-10 on the road...Vincent Lecavalier is the team’s all-time scoring leader against the Bruins with 20-29—49 in 50 career matchups, while Kucherov paces all active Bolts with 13-25—38 in 43 games...Victor Hedman is the next current Bolt with 11-24—35 in 58 games...Vasilevskiy carries a 13-13-2 career record when playing Boston to go with a .910 save percentage and 2.70 goals against average...Johansson is 2-0-0 with an .883 save percentage against the Bruins with both starts coming as a Bolt.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
2026 Tampa Bay Lightning Playoff Packs
Gear up for the Playoffs with the Lightning Playoff Pack, over a $120 value for $64.99. Packs include a 2026 Playoff Tee, puck, slim and regular koozie, lapel pin, vinyl sticker, and new this year, a 3x5 Playoff flag. Avaialble online only at TampaBaySports.com while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Monday, April 13 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Wednesday, April 15 vs. New York Rangers

News Feed

McDonagh earns King Clancy Memorial Trophy nomination

The Backcheck: Bolts, Canadiens trade late goals in emotional 2-1 loss for Lightning

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Canadiens 2, Lightning 1

Recap: Canadiens 2, Lightning 1

Nuts & Bolts: Standings push in Montreal

Lightning re-assign F Dylan Duke to AHL Syracuse

Raddysh named Lightning nominee for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Senators 6, Lightning 2

The Backcheck: Lightning fall in divisional back-to-back to open week

Recap: Senators 6, Lightning 2

Lightning recall forwards Dylan Duke, Conor Geekie, Jakob Pelletier from AHL Syracuse, re-assign forward Mitchell Chaffee

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Ottawa for the second half of the back-to-back

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Sabres 4, Lightning 2

Recap: Sabres 4, Lightning 2

Lightning First Round Playoff tickets to go on sale April 10

Nuts & Bolts: Final regular season road trip opens with a big one in Buffalo

Raddy-culous: Raddysh adds Lightning goals record to dynamic career season

The Backcheck: Raddysh breaks goals record as Bolts beat Bruins