Nuts & Bolts: Back on home ice vs. Detroit

Tampa Bay kicks off its final regular‑season homestand with a matchup against the Red Wings

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By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday:

When: Monday, April 13 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL.
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves 
Nick Paul - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Corey Perry - Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Declan Carlile
Charle-Edouard D'Astous  - Emil Lilleberg
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning return to Benchmark International Arena on Monday for their final matchup against Atlantic Division foe Detroit...The Lightning are 2-0-1 against the Red Wings this season and have won the previous two games...Jake Guentzel has led Tampa Bay offensively versus Detroit this season, scoring 3-1—4 in three games. Teammate Nikita Kucherov has added 0-4—4 in two games against the Red Wings...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started all three contests for the Lightning, going 2-0-1 with a .935 save percentage and 1.96 goals against average...Tampa Bay is 42-37-7 all-time when playing Detroit, a record that includes a 25-15-3 pace on home ice...Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader against the Red Wings with 21-35—56 in 42 games, and Victor Hedman has 5-37—42 across 50 games versus the team...Vasilevskiy holds an 18-5-2 career record against Detroit with a .930 save percentage...Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with an .878 save percentage all-time as a Bolt against the team and 0-1-1 with an .871 save percentage across his NHL career versus Detroit.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Be the Thunder Playoff Tee
The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the 2026 Playoffs, and get your official Playoff tee today!  Available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last. 

The Road Ahead
Wednesday, April 15 vs. New York Rangers

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