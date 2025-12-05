Nuts & Bolts: A rematch vs. the Islanders

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Islanders on Saturday.

When: Saturday, December 6 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Saturday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will play the New York Islanders for the second time in five days when the latter visits Benchmark International Arena on Saturday...The Islanders won a 2-1 game on Tuesday at UBS Arena to open a three-game series between the teams this season, one which closes on Dec. 13 back in New York...Dominic James scored the lone goal for the Lightning in Tuesday’s loss, while goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves...Tampa Bay is 60-46-10 all-time against the Islanders, including 34-17-7 on home ice...Vincent Lecavalier is the franchise’s all-time scoring leader against New York with a line of 23-23—46 in 50 career games, and Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 11-26—37 in 33 games... Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 6-18—24 in 42 games...Kucherov led the Lightning against New York in 2024-25 with 2-5—7 in three games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 14-5-1 with a .937 save percentage in his NHL career against the Islanders, while Jonas Johansson holds a 1-1-0 record along with an .855 save percentage as a member of the Lightning.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

90s Night - Starter Outerwear

The 90s are back, and as we celebrate your favorite decade on the ice tonight, we're launching your favorite 90s brand and Tampa Bay Lightning collab, the latest Starter Outerwear collection. Available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Monday, December 8 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday, December 9 at Montréal Canadiens

Thursday, December 11 at New Jersey Devils