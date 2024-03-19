Nuts & Bolts: A matchup against the defending Cup Champs

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, March 19 - 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Monday's Practice (subject to change)

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Tyler Motte - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Matt Dumba

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and Golden Knights are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at T-Mobile Arena...Tampa Bay skated to a 5-4 win in the first meeting of the season Dec. 21 at AMALIE Arena behind three-point nights from Victor Hedman (0-3—3), Nikita Kucherov (1-2—3), Nick Paul (1-2—3) and Brayden Point (2-1—3), with Paul netting the game-winning goal with 1:13 remaining in regulation...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in each of his nine career games vs. VGK (2-13—15) and has six points over the last two meetings (2- 4—6)...Kucherov has five assists in four career contests at VGK (0-5—5)...Point has posted two consecutive, three- point efforts vs. VGK (4-2—6) and has 10 points over the last seven meetings (7-3—10)...Steven Stamkos has found the scoresheet in 10 of his 11 career contests vs. VGK (6-7—13), including each of the last three meetings (1-2—3)... Hedman has posted five points over his last two games vs. VGK (0-5—5) and has eight points over the last five meetings (0-8—8)...The Bolts are 4-4-3 all-time vs. VGK, including a road record of 2-3-0... Kucherov (2-13—15) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career assists and points vs. VGK while Stamkos (6-7—13) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Tanner Jeannot - Lower-body - Day-to-day

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead

Thursday, March 21 at Same Jose Sharks

Saturday, March 23 at Los Angeles Kings

Sunday, March 24 at Anaheim Ducks