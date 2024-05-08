Nikita Kucherov nominated for the 2023-24 Ted Lindsay Award

Kucherov is aiming for his second TLA award, given yearly to the NHL's most exceptional player, chosen by fellow NHLPA members

MK0157 - Ted Lindsay Award Finalist _ 1920x1080
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today the three finalists for the 2023-24 Ted Lindsay Award are forwards Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The TLA is presented annually to “the most outstanding player in the NHL,” as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.

This season’s trio of finalists includes two past recipients, Kucherov (2018-19) and Matthews (2021-22), who are each seeking their second TLA, as well as MacKinnon who is looking to receive his first award in his third season as a finalist (also 2017-18, 2019-20). Kucherov and MacKinnon were announced as finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy on Tuesday, while Matthews was recently named a finalist for the Selke Trophy and Lady Byng Trophy for the 2023-24 regular season.

Formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, the TLA is the namesake of the first president of the original Players’ Association and NHLPA pioneer, Ted Lindsay. This season marks the 53rd presentation of the only NHL award voted on by the players themselves.

The three TLA finalists received the most votes from their peers based on their 2023-24 regular- season campaigns, and are listed in alphabetical order as follows:

NIKITA KUCHEROV, Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov played in 81 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2023-24 regular season. The forward from Maykop, Adygea, Russia, set a single-season franchise scoring record (144 points), and won his second Art Ross Trophy (also 2018-19) after leading the NHL in scoring. Kucherov tied for the league lead in assists (100) as the fifth player in NHL history to reach the century mark, while setting a new NHL record for most assists by a winger. He factored on 50% of his team’s goals this season – the 12th time in NHL history a player has reached the mark. Kucherov tied for first in primary assists (62), finished first in power-play points (53) and ranked second in even-strength points (91). In his 11th year in the NHL, the forward set career highs in goals (44), assists, points and average time on ice (21:40). Kucherov is seeking his second TLA (2018-19) in six seasons.

News Feed

Nikita Kucherov named finalist for the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy

BriseBois and Stamkos both express desire to keep The Captain in Tampa Bay

The Backcheck: Bolts' postseason ends in Sunrise

Lightning re-assign Matt Tomkins, Max Crozier and Emil Lilleberg to Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Game Five - Panthers 6, Lightning 1

Recap: Panthers 6, Lightning 1

Bolts leaning on Stamkos's leadership in 3-1 series hole

Nuts & Bolts: Series shifts back to Sunrise for Game 5

The Backcheck: Bolts extend series with Game 4 win

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Game Four - Lightning 6, Panthers 3

Recap: Lightning 6, Panthers 3 - Game 4

Ronde Barber honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Bolts look to push for Game 5

Sights & Sounds From a Rollercoaster Game 3

The Backcheck: Bolts fall into a 3-0 hole in Round One

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Game Two - Panthers 5, Lightning 3

Recap: Panthers 5, Lightning 3

Dave Pizzo honored as Lightning Community Hero