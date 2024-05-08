Nikita Kucherov nominated for the 2023-24 Ted Lindsay Award

The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today the three finalists for the 2023-24 Ted Lindsay Award are forwards Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The TLA is presented annually to “the most outstanding player in the NHL,” as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.

This season’s trio of finalists includes two past recipients, Kucherov (2018-19) and Matthews (2021-22), who are each seeking their second TLA, as well as MacKinnon who is looking to receive his first award in his third season as a finalist (also 2017-18, 2019-20). Kucherov and MacKinnon were announced as finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy on Tuesday, while Matthews was recently named a finalist for the Selke Trophy and Lady Byng Trophy for the 2023-24 regular season.

Formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, the TLA is the namesake of the first president of the original Players’ Association and NHLPA pioneer, Ted Lindsay. This season marks the 53rd presentation of the only NHL award voted on by the players themselves.

The three TLA finalists received the most votes from their peers based on their 2023-24 regular- season campaigns, and are listed in alphabetical order as follows:

NIKITA KUCHEROV, Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov played in 81 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2023-24 regular season. The forward from Maykop, Adygea, Russia, set a single-season franchise scoring record (144 points), and won his second Art Ross Trophy (also 2018-19) after leading the NHL in scoring. Kucherov tied for the league lead in assists (100) as the fifth player in NHL history to reach the century mark, while setting a new NHL record for most assists by a winger. He factored on 50% of his team’s goals this season – the 12th time in NHL history a player has reached the mark. Kucherov tied for first in primary assists (62), finished first in power-play points (53) and ranked second in even-strength points (91). In his 11th year in the NHL, the forward set career highs in goals (44), assists, points and average time on ice (21:40). Kucherov is seeking his second TLA (2018-19) in six seasons.