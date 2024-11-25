Mitchell Chaffee's personal fight

For Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mitchell Chaffee, Monday night’s Hockey Fights Cancer game at AMALIE Arena is accompanied with a renewed appreciation, particularly for family.

Chaffee’s mother, Kathy, is in the midst of a fight against Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymph system.

Kathy has defeated the cancer multiple times, but it’s back again for a third time.

Monday marks the first time Chaffee will experience a Hockey Fights Cancer night in the NHL with Kathy actively receiving treatment.

"It's not new to her, but obviously it's something that affects all of us, especially family. She's battling that now, and all the signs are pointing a good way. I mean obviously she's going through a lot of tests and stuff, trying to just figure out certain levels and all the stuff that comes with it. So everyone's kind of rallying behind her and she's feeling well,” Chaffee said.

“I think that's a big part of why this night, I would say every year, matters a lot to me and our family.”

Chaffee was in middle school when his mother was originally diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He mentioned how scary that was as a child and remembers Kathy moving to Ann Arbor, Michigan to receive special treatment.

Treatment included chemotherapy, transplants and other approaches. Chaffee was living with his grandparents in the Detroit area at the time for hockey, but he shared multiple visits with his mother.

He remembers his dad staying on the couch with her in the hospital, and he also remembered Monday how inspiring it was to see his mother fight cancer.

"She's one of the strongest people that I know, and it kind of sets the tone for our whole family that she's just continued to battle throughout the years. She's had to change a lot, whether it's her diet or lifestyle, and I see that and the everyday things that she does. She's doing everything she can, and it's really impressive on her and it's just a role model for myself.”

Chaffee said other members of his family have also battled cancer.

He referenced his mother’s toughness on multiple occasions after Monday’s morning skate.

"It affects everyone, and obviously it's not something you want, but it's brought our family closer. We've all been rallying behind her. She's one of the toughest people I know, and she's continued to do everything she needs to do to feel better and get past it. So it's pretty special for us to watch her continue to do that.”

Kathy is doing well, Chaffee said, adding she will need another bone biopsy in the future. She was scheduled to visit her son in Tampa next month, but that is on hold for now.

His mother won’t be at AMALIE Arena on Monday, but this year’s Hockey Fights Cancer celebration carries extra meaning for the Lightning forward.

Chaffee texted Kathy on Sunday to tell his mother she was loved and front of mind, reminding her that she always has his support.

"Obviously I'm pulling for her and always thinking of her, but especially on this night, it puts it in perspective,” Chaffee said.

“This is a game. This is obviously what we do for a living, but so many people can't do this or have the opportunity to even play hockey and aren't healthy enough to do this, so it just kind of puts it in perspective. Family is so important to me, and so I'll always be rooting for her and thinking of her.”