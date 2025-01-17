Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Ducks 3 - SO

This was a high-shot volume, high-chance game that featured terrific goaltending from Andrei Vasilevskiy and Lukas Dostal. The teams each scored three goals through 60 minutes but easily could have exceeded that total. In the end, the Lightning netted the only goal in the shootout to secure a crucial second point in the standings.

Vasilevskiy wasn’t the only key to the Lightning’s triumph. They decisively won the special-teams battle, outscoring the Ducks, 2-0. The Lightning made personnel adjustments on their two power-play units, and the changes paid off. One unit featured Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel, Mitchell Chaffee, and Darren Raddysh. With three righties in the unit, the Lightning had Kucherov operating from the right circle. This opened up one-timer options for Point, Chaffee, and Raddysh. Kucherov was also on the ‘second’ unit, which featured four other lefties: Victor Hedman, Anthony Cirelli, Nick Paul, and Brandon Hagel. For this unit, Kucherov set up at the left circle, so the one-timers became an option for three of the lefties.

The Lightning registered 12 shots on goal during their five power-play chances and created numerous scoring chances. Two went in. Cirelli finished a tic-tac-toe passing sequence at 14:19 of the first. Guentzel put in his own rebound after an initial chance from the top of the crease at 2:51 of the second.

The Lightning also killed two Anaheim power plays, holding the Ducks to just two shots on net during the four minutes. On the second of those kills (which took place early in the third period), the Lightning posted four shorthanded shots. Hagel had two breakaways and a two-on-one look with Cirelli. Luke Glendening also created a scoring chance. Dostal stopped them all. At the time, the score was 3-2 in favor of the Lightning.

Scoring chances during five-on-five play were more even, although the Ducks outshot the Lightning, 35-20, at even strength. Both teams were dangerous off the rush. They also were effective on the forecheck and forced the opposition into making d-zone turnovers. Anaheim opened the scoring at 6:03 of the first when Troy Terry redirected a deflected puck. After the Cirelli and Guentzel power-play goals, the Ducks tied the game at 11:26 of the second. Mason McTavish stole the puck from Raddysh deep in the Tampa Bay end and set up Leo Carlsson for a quick right-circle shot that sailed past Vasilevskiy’s glove.

With the teams skating four-on-four, Point tallied a goal off a two-on-one rush with Kucherov at 15:26 of the second. Initially, it appeared Anaheim defenseman Olen Zellweger blocked Point’s shot at the goalline. But replays showed the puck completely crossed the line before caroming off both of Zellweger’s skates and coming out.

Dostal’s spectacular work during that early third-period Anaheim power play kept his team within a goal. At 9:53, the Ducks tied it. A Lightning d-zone turnover led to Robby Fabbri’s deflection goal.

Both teams had opportunities in the second half of the third period to gain the lead, but the goalies kept the game tied. There were additional missed chances for both clubs in OT.

This was only the second shootout for the Lightning this year. They had dropped the first one back in November, failing to score a goal against Philadelphia. On this night, however, Guentzel converted in the opening round. That was enough to secure the second point for the Lightning.

It wasn’t the Lightning’s strongest defensive performance. They yielded plenty of scoring chances. Missing Erik Cernak, who left the game after an early spill, didn’t help. But given their grueling January schedule, they’ll gladly take the two points however they can get them.

