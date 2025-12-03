Mishkin's Extra Shift: Islanders 2, Lightning 1

In a game that didn’t feature many high-danger scoring chances, the Islanders were able to convert on two of their looks while the Lightning scored only once. The regulation loss ended the Lightning’s seven-game winning streak.

The Lightning had a bit of a sleepy first period, a frame in which they generated little. They didn’t defend poorly, but they did allow a few looks to the Islanders off the rush. The period ended 0-0.

In the opening minute of the second, however, the Isles got on the board. The Lightning lost possession of the puck in the offensive zone, and the Islanders broke out on a four-on-two. Before all five Lightning players were able to get back to the defensive zone, the puck was in their net. Max Shabanov fed Bo Horvat at the right circle for a shot on net. Andrei Vasilevskiy made the initial save, but the puck caromed directly to Horvat. Horvat angled to the slot and fired it into the net at :55.

The Lightning did raise their urgency level after the Horvat goal and spent the majority of the second period in possession of the puck. Their best chance in the frame came on an Anthony Cirelli breakaway. But Sorokin stopped Cirelli’s backhand shot with his left pad.

The Islanders scored an important insurance goal at 5:30 of the third. Pontus Holmberg blocked a Tony DeAngelo pass in the slot. As the puck dropped to the ice, he attempted to play it forward. But Anthony Duclair got his stick in the way. The puck ricocheted behind Holmberg to Cal Ritchie at the right circle. Ritchie quickly returned the puck to Duclair, who fired in a shot from the slot.

Dominic James cut the deficit in half when he slipped a shot from the bottom of the right circle inside the short side post. The goal came with 3:24 remaining. After winning the ensuing faceoff at center ice, the Lightning pulled Vasilevskiy for an extra attacker. They applied pressure, recording two shots on net and three other attempts. But they couldn’t find the tying goal.

The Lightning had some close calls around the net, especially in the final 40 minutes. They were just off target on several of them, and Sorokin stopped the others. The Islanders also blocked 16 shots in the game to help out their goalie.

The Lightning will look to bounce back when they begin a brief two-game homestand on Thursday against Pittsburgh.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game: