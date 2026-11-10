Lightning recall F Sam O'Reilly from AHL Syracuse

O'Reilly has skated in 12 games with the Crunch this season

O'Reilly Release
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Sam O’Reilly from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. 

O’Reilly, 20, has skated in 12 games with Syracuse this season, recording two goals and four points with 26 shots on goal and one power-play tally. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward made his AHL debut on October 2 at Laval, logging his first career point with an assist on the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory. 

Prior to joining the Crunch, O’Reilly appeared in 191 career OHL contests between the London Knights and Kitchener Rangers, registering 77 goals and 198 points with a plus-103 rating. The Toronto, Ontario, native was a back-to-back Memorial Cup Champion in 2025 and 2026 and last season became just the fourth player in OHL history to be named regular season MVP, playoff MVP and Memorial Cup MVP in one campaign.

O’Reilly was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, 32nd overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft and was acquired by Tampa Bay via trade on July 8, 2025. He is looking to make his NHL debut.

News Feed

‘Exceeded everything’: Gourde welcomed back after rare NHL surgery, months of intense rehab

The Backcheck: Late power-play goal ends Lightning point streak Sunday

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Jets 4, Lightning 3

The Backcheck: Lightning stun Wild with third period comeback, Kucherov OT winner

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Wild 3 - OT

Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up a Western Conference back-to-back

Nuts & Bolts: Weekend back-to-back kicks off in Minnesota

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Brandon Hagel

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Blackhawks 1

The Backcheck: Mikheyev scores twice against former team, Bolts win eighth straight at home

Nuts & Bolts: Defending Home Ice

Lightning reassign F Dominic James to AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: First period frenzy gives Bolts winning start to division play

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Red Wings 2

15 essentials from the Lightning’s Hometown Remix merch drop

‘No better place’: Lightning ready for this season’s Atlantic Division gauntlet

Nuts & Bolts: Detroit comes to town

Lightning unveil Hometown Remix uniform, set to debut on November 14