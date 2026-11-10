Lightning recall F Sam O'Reilly from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Sam O’Reilly from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

O’Reilly, 20, has skated in 12 games with Syracuse this season, recording two goals and four points with 26 shots on goal and one power-play tally. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward made his AHL debut on October 2 at Laval, logging his first career point with an assist on the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory.

Prior to joining the Crunch, O’Reilly appeared in 191 career OHL contests between the London Knights and Kitchener Rangers, registering 77 goals and 198 points with a plus-103 rating. The Toronto, Ontario, native was a back-to-back Memorial Cup Champion in 2025 and 2026 and last season became just the fourth player in OHL history to be named regular season MVP, playoff MVP and Memorial Cup MVP in one campaign.

O’Reilly was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, 32nd overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft and was acquired by Tampa Bay via trade on July 8, 2025. He is looking to make his NHL debut.