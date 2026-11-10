Sam O’Reilly ready for first NHL test after Lightning recall Tuesday

Sam O’Reilly’s mind went black as Syracuse Crunch general manager and head coach Joel Bouchard shared the good news after practice on Monday.

Just 12 games into his professional hockey career, the 20-year-old O'Reilly was recalled from Syracuse on Tuesday to join the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL.

Suddenly the young forward's first big-league test awaits, and the organization believes he’s ready.

“He's used in a lot of good situations down in the minors that are important,” assistant coach Dan Hinote said. “He's taking on a big responsibility right away, which is what you want for his development. When he comes up here, this will be a great test to see where he's at.”

O’Reilly is still learning the ins and outs of pro hockey following one of the most decorated junior hockey careers the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) has seen.

He scored 198 points in 177 career OHL games on his way to back-to-back Memorial Cup titles. Last season, he became just the fourth player in OHL history to be named regular season MVP, playoff MVP and Memorial Cup MVP in the same season.

After establishing himself as one of the best two-way players across all of junior hockey, he got off to a quick pro start this fall.

His AHL career began with a primary assist before the first period ended in his first professional game on Oct. 2. He’s contributed a pair of goals and four points in 12 games for Syracuse this season, including one game-winning goal.

“It's been good. It's been a lot of fun, honestly,” O’Reilly said of his AHL start. “It's been a lot to take in, but I just go to the rink with a good mindset every day and wanting to learn from older guys and guys that've been around for a while. We’ve got a great group of guys down there and a lot of guys to learn from and take notes from, whether that's on or off the ice. I’m just trying to be an open book every day and learn new things.”

Now that attention to detail and eagerness to learn joins the Lightning locker room, where the organization believes O’Reilly will continue to bring his usual reliability and smarts at the NHL level.

Hinote compared the young center to one of the most trusted players in the league and somebody Hinote previously coached, Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly.

“He's a very headsy player. You saw that in camp where he actually reminds me a lot of the other O'Reilly that I coached in Nashville. (He’s) Very smart, always in the right position. There's going to be knocks on certain parts of his game that really aren't a knock because he outthinks it.”

O’Reilly was one of the later cuts from the Lightning roster this preseason and spent time with the main group during his first full training camp.

He skated alongside Jake Guentzel and Yanni Gourde on Tuesday and also worked in the bumper spot on the top power play with Nikita Kucherov, Guentzel, John Carlson and Charle-Edouard D’Astous.

“It's a heck of an opportunity,” he said. “I’m just going to give it my all and try to be where my feet are, stay in the moment. Don't try to think ahead or overthink stuff and just try and play my game.”

The Lightning have repeatedly shared their belief in the 6-foot-2, 198-pound center, who quickly established himself as one of the organization's top prospects after being acquired in a July 2025 trade with the Edmonton Oilers.

The former first-round pick is among the leaders in ice time for the Crunch this season, also working on the power play and taking key faceoffs. Those responsibilities could translate to the NHL level, too.

“Just bring my game,” he said of his mindset after his first NHL call-up. “Not overcomplicate it and try to be someone I'm not, and stick to what got me here.”

A steady, level-headed approach—both on and off the ice—has the Lightning confident that O’Reilly will rise to the occasion in his NHL debut, whenever that time comes.

That first test could arrive as soon as Wednesday, when Tampa Bay visits the Buffalo Sabres.

“How much you want to put on him in his first ever (game), we'll see. But I don't think the stage is too big for that kid,” Hinote said.

“I would expect he'll get an opportunity on the stage to win that draw in the D-zone for us or the O-zone or wherever, and then see. Coop's great about that. Coop is going to give you as much rope as you can handle, so hopefully those opportunities present themselves next game.”

After learning of his NHL opportunity, O’Reilly’s first call was to his mother, Betty Rody, who plans to be at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

“She was back home. Yeah, she was fired up,” O’Reilly said. “She didn’t believe it at the start, and I told her it was actually real and she kind of lost it.”

O’Reilly’s parents and some friends plan to make the short trip from nearby Toronto to Buffalo in hopes that No. 23 will be in the lineup for his NHL debut.

And if he is? It’s business as usual, only as an NHL player for the first time.

“I don't think anything really matches playing in the NHL,” O’Reilly said, “so it's obviously a dream come true. Whenever the moment comes, it comes, and I’ve just gotta be ready for it.”