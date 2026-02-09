Let the games begin: Lightning teammates eager to face one another at Olympics

The men’s preliminary Olympic hockey schedule begins Wednesday

260209-Olympics-Story
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

The doorframe of the press room at Benchmark International Arena blends into its surroundings.

It is, after all, just an opening in an otherwise unassuming wall.

But after last Thursday’s 6-1 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Florida Panthers—the final game for Tampa Bay before the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics—that doorframe served as a portal to a transglobal expedition, one with a golden opportunity awaiting only a small list of NHLers at the end of February.

“I'm walking into a Canadian Maple Leaf as soon as I get out of that door,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said last week. “And it's been a long time coming. I can't be more excited to be a part of this…This is the chance of a lifetime, and I'm going to go over there and give it my all and enjoy every minute.”

Cooper, head coach of Team Canada at this year’s Olympics, will have to face players of the past and present in his aim to lead Canada to a gold medal—eight Bolts will represent their country at the tournament, and Syracuse Crunch forward Wojciech Stachowiak is also playing for Team Germany.

Tampa Bay holds the second-most wins (37) of any NHL team this season at the Olympic break, and the message of a close locker room has echoed since training camp. For the next two weeks, though, those friendships pause.

“I wish them nothing but the best and stay healthy,” Lightning forward Brandon Hagel said of his fellow Lightning Olympians, “but obviously everyone's joining a different team and going over there and trying to win. That's just the reality of it.”

‘We’ve got to be enemies for a little bit'

The men’s preliminary Olympic hockey schedule begins Wednesday with a 10:40 a.m. Group B game between Slovakia and Finland.

Practices have already begun for the international squads, but Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak will be the first Bolt to take the Olympic ice in a game when he represents Slovakia against Finland.

Cernak, who was named an alternate captain for Slovakia on Monday, scored his first goal of 2025-26 in Tampa Bay’s final game before the break.

“I feel like I had to get on board before the Olympics if they need me for the power play,” Cernak said with a smile. “It's a nice feeling to get the first one of the season, and hopefully now it's going to be easier.”

Cernak looks forward to playing for his country, particularly when he faces a pair of his Swedish Lightning teammates in captain Victor Hedman and forward Pontus Holmberg during the preliminary round this Saturday.

This marks the first time Cernak and many others will play in the Olympics, as these are the first Olympic Games to include NHL players since 2014.

“Heddy is the captain of our team here, so it's gonna be nice to stand against him,” Cernak said. “But I feel like overall the Olympics is going to be a great feeling, great experience. So really looking forward to it.”

He isn’t the only one eager to face a teammate this week.

“Wish everyone the best of luck,” Hedman said, “but obviously not against us.”

Cooper and Hagel will face Bolts defenseman JJ Moser in the preliminary round as part of Group A.

Group C will feature plenty of Lightning action, as all four teams feature Lightning ties. Forward Jake Guentzel is representing the United States and will face Stachowiak on Team Germany, forward Zemgus Girgensons on Team Latvia and forward Oliver Bjorkstrand on Team Denmark.

The top four teams after the preliminary games earn a bye to the Quarter-Final Round, with the remaining eight teams playing in a single-elimination playoff to determine the away teams for the Quarter Finals.

In two weeks, Lightning Olympians can return to Benchmark International Arena and walk through their usual shared doorways, enjoying their usual companionship. But not right now.

“We go over there with one mindset, and that's to win as many games as you can and represent your country,” Hedman said. “And then we start back over as a group, as a family again when we come back. Now we’ve got to be enemies for a little bit, but then we’ll get back at it when we get back here.”

There is no time for old friendships—at least until late February—and the players know that. Guentzel referenced it as recently as the 2026 NHL Stadium Series game as he sat next to Hagel, who now becomes a prime rival with both the United States and Canada seeking a gold medal.

“It was a special moment for all of us, so it’s fun now,” Guentzel said then. “But I won’t be talking to this guy in a couple days.”

Through a grin, Hagel shared the sentiment.

“With the Olympics,” Hagel said, "I thought I’d get a text here and there. But I guess not.”

He laughed.

“It’s pretty cool when you get in the dressing room and we have eight Olympians. That’s pretty spectacular and a pretty special moment for everyone. It sucks obviously Jake’s not on my side, but best of luck to him.”

