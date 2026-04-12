Hat Tricks for Heroes: Lightning donate thrown hat-trick ball caps to veterans

Elizabeth Frazier, Lightning executive vice president of community development and social impact, was elated when Van Trees reached out with the idea. The hats used to get donated before COVID, and now that has returned.

“We were donating them, and then it went away. With everything going on, all of a sudden we had hat-tricks and a bunch of hats,” Frazier said. “And we were like, ‘What can we do?’ Mark Van Trees to the rescue.”

Van Trees worked with Lightning Senior Vice President of Game Presentation John Franzone to start the initiative, and they’ve now been able to supply nearly 150 baseball caps across two hat-tricks this season.

Two weeks ago, Van Trees and the Lightning Community Foundation held their first hat donation at the VA mental health clinic, providing 60 hats before supplying another 80 this week.

‘A natural extension’

The Lightning Ice Crew collect the thrown hats, and Van Trees then takes them before sanitizing them in a special frame inside of a dishwasher.

“This is the busiest VA in the country. They did 2 million visits last year,” Van Trees said. “All of the polytrauma and spinal patients in the VA system come to Tampa. This is the center of excellence. They do the best care here for them, and we have a phenomenal response from them, and they're just good folks.”

Van Trees credits the Lightning for their passion in supporting area veterans.

“The Lightning are by far the most passionate sponsors of the military. Jeff (Vinik)’s dad served in World War II, so they've been supporting the military for 15, 16 years now. It’s just a natural extension for them to step up and support veterans.”

Van Trees was eager to help veterans select a hat from the collection on Friday, saying many of the military members in the room are passionate Lightning fans.

“They just love it,” he said. “As you can see, almost every veteran wears a ball cap from what era they serve. They take off those hats and put on the Lightning hat, and it’s pretty cool.”