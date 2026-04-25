Game 3 Recap: Canadiens 3, Lightning 2 - OT

For the first time in franchise history, the Tampa Bay Lightning have opened a Stanley Cup Playoffs series with three straight overtime finishes.

The latest came on Friday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Montreal grabbed an early lead before the game’s fifth minute, but Brayden Point evened the score on a power-play chance before Brandon Hagel gave the team its first lead of the game in the opening minutes of period two.

The Canadiens evened the score on a Kirby Dach shot for tie game through two periods before Lane Hutson ended the game in overtime.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in the game, while Jakub Dobes finished with 15.

Montreal leads the series 2-1 ahead of Sunday’s 7 p.m. Game 4 rematch at the Bell Centre.

Scoring Summary

First period

MTL 1, TBL 0

4:53 Alexandre Texier (1) - Zachary Bolduc, Kirby Dach

The Canadiens were the first team on the board. Forward Alexandre Texier accepted the pass from down low and scored on his shot from the left faceoff circle.

MTL 1, TBL 1

7:42 Brayden Point (1) - Jake Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov - PP

Tampa Bay evened the score on a power-play tally by Brayden Point, who found open ice near the right hashmark and wired a shot inside the left goalpost.

Shots on goal: MTL 7, TBL 6

Second period

TBL 2, MTL 1

4:47 Brandon Hagel (4) - Unassisted

Tampa Bay took its first lead of the night on a shot by Brandon Hagel after he intercepted a pass in the neutral zone.

TBL 2, MTL 2

12:43 Dach (1) - Arber Xhekaj

Montreal tied the game with Kirby Dach’s second point of the night, this one a goal thanks to his shot from atop the right circle.

Shots on goal: MTL 13, TBL 7

Third period

None.

Shots on goal: MTL 8, TBL 4

Overtime

MTL 3, TBL 2

2:09 Lane Hutson (2) - Texier, Bolduc

Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson won the game in the extra period on a shot from the point.

Total shots: MTL 29, TBL 17