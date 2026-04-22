Game 2 Recap: Lightning 3, Canadiens 2 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens once again brought the drama on Tuesday night in Game 2 of their First Round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup.

For a second straight game, extra hockey was required. But thanks to JJ Moser, the Bolts are winless no more—the Lightning defenseman scored the game-winner 12:48 into overtime for a 3-2 win that evened the series 1-1.

Brandon Hagel got the home fans on their feet just before the ninth minute of the game with a shot from the left circle, but Montreal tied the game on a power-play goal for Lane Hutson.

Josh Anderson then handed the visitors their first lead on the lone goal of the second period, this one coming on an open netfront look. Nikita Kucherov responded with the tying goal just past the midway point of the third period.

Moser then ended the night with the winner in overtime.

The series now shifts to Montreal, where the Lightning and Canadiens will play a 7 p.m. Game 3 at the Bell Centre this Friday.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, MTL 0

8:40 Brandon Hagel (3) - Jake Guentzel, Erik Cernak

Tampa Bay grabbed the first goal of Game 2 with Brandon Hagel’s windup from the left circle after his initial shot was blocked.

TBL 1, MTL 1

16:11 Lane Hutson (1) - Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield - PP

Montreal tied the score on a late power-play look as a point shot bounced in off a Lightning defender.

Shots on goal: MTL 12, TBL 6

Second period

MTL 2, TBL 1

18:36 Josh Anderson (2) - Phillip Danault, Jake Evans

The Canadiens took their first lead of the game late in the second period. Forward Josh Anderson got to the net uncovered and deposited the puck after a pass from below the goal line.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, MTL 9

Third period

MTL 2, TBL 2

12:33 Nikita Kucherov (1) - Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel

Tampa Bay tied the score when Montreal turned the puck over in their own end and Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel set up a wraparound goal for Nikita Kucherov.

Shots on goal: TBL 8, MTL 6

Overtime

TBL 3, MTL 2

12:48 JJ Moser (1) - Cirelli (2)

Tampa Bay’s first playoff victory came off the stick of defenseman JJ Moser, who roofed his shot in the 12th minute of overtime.

Total shots: TBL 34, MTL 27