Friends in the fight: Crozier inspired by 12 y.o. Parker Wears’ battle with cancer

Friends forever

Crozier didn’t play in Monday’s game, but his ode to Parker reaches beyond the annual theme night—Crozier honors Parker’s fight through a bracelet which reads 'Fight and Win.' The motto was Parker’s idea and ties into hockey, too.

Crozier’s bracelet recently snapped, but he’s in the process of getting a new one from the Wears. Despite his current bracelet being unwearable, Crozier still cherishes it.

“I wear it every single day. Before I get my wrist taped for every game, I put it back on top. It's just a little moment where I think about him and what he's fighting for,” Crozier said. “What I'm trying to do is just embody that fight and perseverance that he's got in him consistently. So for tonight with Hockey Fights Cancer Night, it's really cool that they're able to be here for it and enjoy the moment for themselves because they've been through a lot as a whole family last year. So to try and give them their special moment, it's really important.”

Parker was one of Crozier’s first texts when he found out he was starting this season in the NHL. Although the family was slightly disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to watch their favorite player with the Crunch this year, they were also proud of No. 24.

“We are much more avid fans now than we were. It's great to have Max up here,” Dan said. “We would’ve liked to see him in Syracuse for a little bit longer, but obviously we were super excited for him to make the roster and to be here.”

And despite playing across the country, Crozier continues to fight for and support his good friend. That means more to the Wears family than Dan could articulate on Monday.

“They’ve stayed in touch, which has been really good. Max has been awesome to us and to Parker. This summer, even when Parker was having some hard times, Max would talk to him, kind of trying to lift him up and keep him going. So it's really been incredible for us.”

Crozier remains stunned by Parker’s bravery, and he said their friendship has changed his life for the better.

“It was just a contagious thing to kind of be around them and to be there for Parker in whatever capacity. Just his smile and his aura that he brings, like he brings a pretty chill aura where it’s like nothing's gonna hurt him,” Crozier said. “I don't know the word, but it was something that really drew me to him and his family. It was a moment that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”