Friends in the fight: Crozier inspired by 12 y.o. Parker Wears’ battle with cancer

It was December 2024, and 11-year-old Parker Wears was only three days removed from surgery to extract a brain tumor.
During his post-operation stay in the hospital, Syracuse Crunch defenseman Max Crozier paid Wears a visit, one which began a lasting friendship between the 25-year-old professional hockey player and the Syracuse youth hockey player battling cancer.
“I went there to give Parker a smile on his face. It was right when his diagnosis happened, and it was a really tough time. I think I kind of just grew a connection with him from there,” Crozier said Monday ahead of the Lightning’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
“It's tough seeing a kid like him who is so bright in that position. But since then, I just felt like it was on me to maintain the relationship and reach out to him and give him an outlet outside of his family and give him something that can continuously uplift his spirits. He was able to come to a Crunch game and read our lineup, and from there they just turned into friends for my wife and I.”
Wears, who is now in remission, visited Tampa with his family this week just in time for Monday’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.
Their initial meeting last year was followed by the Croziers visiting for dinner, multiple Crunch games and staying in touch through texts and calls.