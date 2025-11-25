Friends in the fight: Crozier inspired by 12 y.o. Parker Wears’ battle with cancer

The Lightning defenseman's strong bond with Wears began in Syracuse

wears watermark
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

It was December 2024, and 11-year-old Parker Wears was only three days removed from surgery to extract a brain tumor.

During his post-operation stay in the hospital, Syracuse Crunch defenseman Max Crozier paid Wears a visit, one which began a lasting friendship between the 25-year-old professional hockey player and the Syracuse youth hockey player battling cancer.

“I went there to give Parker a smile on his face. It was right when his diagnosis happened, and it was a really tough time. I think I kind of just grew a connection with him from there,” Crozier said Monday ahead of the Lightning’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

“It's tough seeing a kid like him who is so bright in that position. But since then, I just felt like it was on me to maintain the relationship and reach out to him and give him an outlet outside of his family and give him something that can continuously uplift his spirits. He was able to come to a Crunch game and read our lineup, and from there they just turned into friends for my wife and I.”

Wears, who is now in remission, visited Tampa with his family this week just in time for Monday’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

Their initial meeting last year was followed by the Croziers visiting for dinner, multiple Crunch games and staying in touch through texts and calls.

‘I can get through anything because of him’

The now 12-year-old spent a few days this week with his favorite NHL player in Crozier, who remains inspired by his biggest fan.

Parker’s father, Dan Wears, knows that Crozier didn’t have to remain part of his son’s fight against cancer, but the professional hockey player constantly checked in to see how Parker was feeling.

“When we met Max in the hospital for the first time, I never thought I'd see him again,” Dan said. “I think it just speaks a lot to his character that he stayed in touch and he visited us multiple times in the hospital. It says a lot about him and who he is as a person that he takes the time out of his schedule and the commitment to the NHL and the demands of the NHL to stay in touch with Parker and keep lifting him up.”

While in Syracuse, Crozier’s dinner visits to the Wears household often ended with knee hockey battles against Parker and his brother. As Crozier works his way back from injury, staying in touch with Parker motivates and reminds him to stay positive.

“It's a very traumatic experience to be able to do what he went through, so to be where he's at now and to always be smiling, laughing and trying to be as positive as he can and be a role model, older brother for his siblings, it's pretty incredible,” Crozier said. “I can't fathom putting myself in his shoes and having to deal with that from such a young age, and it's contagious. I'm around him, seeing him be like that. I feel like in that scenario, nothing can hurt me. If Parker, who's 12 and battling through something like this, I can do anything. I can get through anything because of him.”

That goes both ways, according to Dan Wears, because Parker looks up to Crozier.

“It’'s tough that he's not playing, but I actually think there's some positives for Parker out of it. Parker's still doing physical therapy and stuff, so they can kind of relate and I think it gives a little encouragement to Parker, too, to watch somebody going through some similar things in having to rehab and to get back to it, and that's the same spot that he's at now. So I think that's really good for Parker to be able to have that conversation.”

crozier wears inline

Friends forever

Crozier didn’t play in Monday’s game, but his ode to Parker reaches beyond the annual theme night—Crozier honors Parker’s fight through a bracelet which reads 'Fight and Win.' The motto was Parker’s idea and ties into hockey, too.

Crozier’s bracelet recently snapped, but he’s in the process of getting a new one from the Wears. Despite his current bracelet being unwearable, Crozier still cherishes it.

“I wear it every single day. Before I get my wrist taped for every game, I put it back on top. It's just a little moment where I think about him and what he's fighting for,” Crozier said. “What I'm trying to do is just embody that fight and perseverance that he's got in him consistently. So for tonight with Hockey Fights Cancer Night, it's really cool that they're able to be here for it and enjoy the moment for themselves because they've been through a lot as a whole family last year. So to try and give them their special moment, it's really important.”

Parker was one of Crozier’s first texts when he found out he was starting this season in the NHL. Although the family was slightly disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to watch their favorite player with the Crunch this year, they were also proud of No. 24.

“We are much more avid fans now than we were. It's great to have Max up here,” Dan said. “We would’ve liked to see him in Syracuse for a little bit longer, but obviously we were super excited for him to make the roster and to be here.”

And despite playing across the country, Crozier continues to fight for and support his good friend. That means more to the Wears family than Dan could articulate on Monday.

“They’ve stayed in touch, which has been really good. Max has been awesome to us and to Parker. This summer, even when Parker was having some hard times, Max would talk to him, kind of trying to lift him up and keep him going. So it's really been incredible for us.”

Crozier remains stunned by Parker’s bravery, and he said their friendship has changed his life for the better.

“It was just a contagious thing to kind of be around them and to be there for Parker in whatever capacity. Just his smile and his aura that he brings, like he brings a pretty chill aura where it’s like nothing's gonna hurt him,” Crozier said. “I don't know the word, but it was something that really drew me to him and his family. It was a moment that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”

News Feed

The Backcheck: First shutout of 2025-26 extends Lightning win streak to four

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Flyers 0

Recap: Lightning 3, Flyers 0

Coop’s Catch for Kids contribution entitles family lounge at TGH Cancer Center

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning set to host Flyers on Monday

The Backcheck: Four-goal first period gives Bolts win despite early deficit, injuries 

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Capitals 3

Recap: Lightning 5, Capitals 3

Nuts & Bolts: Saturday night in D.C.

Lightning to host 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Moffitt Cancer Center, on Monday, November 24 versus Philadelphia

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Oilers 1 - OT

The Backcheck: Paul’s debut goal followed by scorpion save, Guentzel OT winner as Bolts beat Oilers Thursday

Recap: Lightning 2, Oilers 1 - OT

Lightning forward Nick Paul set for season debut

Nuts & Bolts: Three-game homestand wraps up against the Oilers

The FourCheck: A Syracuse shoutout, injury updates and a nod to Hags and Vasy

Lightning re-assign forward Scott Sabourin to AHL Syracuse

Mishkin’s Musings: On the crowded Eastern Conference standings