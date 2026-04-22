Brandon Hagel’s Game 2 Theatrics, Ranked

If you’re a hockey fan who’s been online today—and by my math, you are right now—you’ve likely seen that Brandon Hagel delivered a Gordie Howe hat trick in last night’s Lightning win over Montreal. This particular brand of hatty consists of a goal, an assist and a fighting major in the same game. And last night, Hagel became the first player in Lightning history to accomplish the feat in the postseason.

Hagel provided the Bolts a spark in all the right moments in Game 2, and in general, has been a human torch throughout the first two games of the series. (Or in the words of Paul Bisonette, a DOOOOOOOOG.) In demand for a big-time ripper to get on the board? Hagel’s got you there. Need someone to accept a challenge of fisticuffs from a much larger man? Ask and you shall receive, Juraj Slafkovský. Need a quick towel? He’s got one for you in the penalty box.

Hagel is widely regarded as an essential Swiss Army Knife in the Lightning lineup. He scores, he defends, he plays his ass off. But in my mind, Hagel’s most interesting tool in the box is his ability to turn into Benchmark International Arena’s master of ceremonies.

The man has a fiery penchant for showmanship, ever the artist of catering to the crowd. And last night’s OT thriller was his masterpiece.

Naturally, we had some thoughts, along with a completely subjective ranking of his best theatrics from Tuesday night’s game, which I've rated on a scale from 1 to 10 bagels. Let's start with the aforementioned towel situation.

4. Towel Peace Offering

An all-time classic. Big Rush Hour energy. When my mom used to tell me to “kill them with kindness,” I’m positive this is what she meant. 7/10 bagels.