2023-24 Transactions

11/24/2023 Assigned G Matt Tomkins to Syracuse.

11/18/2023 Recalled F Cole Koepke from Syracuse.

11/17/2023 Re-assigned F Waltteri Merela to Syracuse.

11/15/2023 Re-assigned D Philippe Myers to Syracuse.

11/14/2023 Recalled D Haydn Fleury from conditioning assignment.

11/9/2023 Recalled D Philippe Myers from Syracuse.

11/8/2023 Acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for D Zach Bogosian.

11/2/2023 Recalled F Waltteri Merela from Syracuse.

11/5/2023 Assigned F Waltteri Merela to Syracuse.

11/2/2023 Assigned D Hadyn Fleury to Syracuse on a conditioning assignment.

8/22/2023 Re-assigned F Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse.

10/9/2023 Signed F Austin Watson to a one-year contract.

9/9/2023 Signed F Tyler Motte to a one-year contract.

8/23/2023 Signed D Darren Raddysh to a two-year contract extension.

8/22/2023 Signed F Brandon Hagel to an eight-year contract extension.

7/15/2023 Signed F Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract.

7/2/2023 Acquired a 2024 seventh-round pick from MIN in exchange for F Pat Maroon and F Max Cajkovic.

7/2/2023 Signed D Calvin de Haan to a one-year contract.

7/1/2023 Signed F Mitchell Chaffee to a one-year, two-way contract.

7/1/2023 Signed F Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way contract.

7/1/2023 Signed G Jonas Johansson to a two-year contract.

7/1/2023 Signed F Luke Glendening to a two-year contract.

7/1/2023 Signed F Josh Archibald to a two-year contract.

7/1/2023 Signed F Conor Sheary to a three-year contract.

6/29/2023 Acquired a 2023 fourth-round pick from NSH in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

6/29/2023 Acquired a 2024 seventh-round pick from CHI in exchange for F Corey Perry.

6/28/2023 Acquired a 2023 second-round pick from COL in exchange for F Ross Colton.

6/21/2023 Re-signed F Gabriel Fortier to a one-year, two-way contract.

6/14/2023 Re-signed F Cole Koepke to a one-year, two-way contract.

6/5/2023 Signed D Emil Martinsen Lilleberg to a two-year, two-way contract.

6/5/2023 Signed F Waltteri Merelä to a one-year, two-way contract.

6/5/2023 Re-signed D Sean Day to a one-year, two-way contract.

5/10/2023 Signed G Matt Tomkins to a two-year, two-way contract.

5/5/2023 Signed F Michael Eyssimont to a two-year contract.