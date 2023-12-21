2023-24 Transactions

11/24/2023
Assigned G Matt Tomkins to Syracuse.
11/18/2023
Recalled F Cole Koepke from Syracuse.
11/17/2023
Re-assigned F Waltteri Merela to Syracuse.
11/15/2023
Re-assigned D Philippe Myers to Syracuse.
11/14/2023
Recalled D Haydn Fleury from conditioning assignment.
11/9/2023
Recalled D Philippe Myers from Syracuse.
11/8/2023
Acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for D Zach Bogosian.
11/2/2023
Recalled F Waltteri Merela from Syracuse.
11/5/2023
Assigned F Waltteri Merela to Syracuse.
11/2/2023
Assigned D Hadyn Fleury to Syracuse on a conditioning assignment.
8/22/2023
Re-assigned F Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse.
10/9/2023
Signed F Austin Watson to a one-year contract.
9/9/2023
Signed F Tyler Motte to a one-year contract.
8/23/2023
Signed D Darren Raddysh to a two-year contract extension.
8/22/2023
Signed F Brandon Hagel to an eight-year contract extension.
7/15/2023
Signed F Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract.
7/2/2023
Acquired a 2024 seventh-round pick from MIN in exchange for F Pat Maroon and F Max Cajkovic.
7/2/2023
Signed D Calvin de Haan to a one-year contract.
7/1/2023
Signed F Mitchell Chaffee to a one-year, two-way contract.
7/1/2023
Signed F Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way contract.
7/1/2023
Signed G Jonas Johansson to a two-year contract.
7/1/2023
Signed F Luke Glendening to a two-year contract.
7/1/2023
Signed F Josh Archibald to a two-year contract.
7/1/2023
Signed F Conor Sheary to a three-year contract.
6/29/2023
Acquired a 2023 fourth-round pick from NSH in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.
6/29/2023
Acquired a 2024 seventh-round pick from CHI in exchange for F Corey Perry.
6/28/2023
Acquired a 2023 second-round pick from COL in exchange for F Ross Colton.
6/21/2023
Re-signed F Gabriel Fortier to a one-year, two-way contract.
6/14/2023
Re-signed F Cole Koepke to a one-year, two-way contract.
6/5/2023
Signed D Emil Martinsen Lilleberg to a two-year, two-way contract.
6/5/2023
Signed F Waltteri Merelä to a one-year, two-way contract.
6/5/2023
Re-signed D Sean Day to a one-year, two-way contract.
5/10/2023
Signed G Matt Tomkins to a two-year, two-way contract.
5/5/2023
Signed F Michael Eyssimont to a two-year contract.
5/1/2023
Signed F Maxim Groshev to a three-year, entry-level contract.