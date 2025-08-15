Top Ten Kraken Goals To Live By 

An impromptu chat with a couple of Kraken staffers this week got the three of us involved in some franchise trivia about big goals scored in the team’s first four seasons.

It surprised me how many signature goals the team had already scored for a franchise that’s only played in 342 total contests including playoffs. And I figured, what’s wrong with looking back at some of those moments and ranking them in a top ten? The Kraken may not have a lot of history as a franchise, but they’ve already experienced moments that other teams have not encountered going on a half century or more.

So, with a fifth season looming and training camp just a month away, let’s look back at what I consider the 10 most important goals in franchise history. These aren’t necessarily the prettiest goals: Brandon Tanev had two highlight reel eye-poppers the first two months of Kraken existence. He also had the first game-winning goal in franchise history – albeit into an empty net with the opposing goalie pulled.

No, when I say “important” I am referring to goals that will stand the test of time. That when you look back years from now, you’ll say, “Oh yeah, I get why that’s on the list.” Feel free to disagree and send me your lists either by email or Twitter. The point is to recognize these for what they are and celebrate them.

10. Ryan Donato – Oct. 12, 2021, at Vegas: Donato’s was the very first goal in Kraken franchise history at 11:32 of the second period in the season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights. He wasn’t exactly on most bingo cards for this honor. At least, not the way Hall of Famer Newsy Lalonde was when scoring the first goal in Montreal Canadiens history some 115 years ago. Perhaps more like journeyman George “Paddy” Patterson scoring the first Toronto Maple Leafs goal in 1927. In any event, Donato’s backhand effort off a net front rebound keyed his team’s comeback from 3-0 down that saw them tie it in the third only to lose late when current Kraken centerman Chandler Stephenson kicked the…er, redirected the puck into the net with his skate.