Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Pittsburgh

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ In 5-on-5 play, Seattle generated 46.5-percent of all shot attempts and 35.4-percent of all shot quality.

+ Philip Grubauer saved 2.6 more goals than he should have based on the shot quality he faced and earned his third consecutive quality start.

+ Grubauer’s slot save percentage was 89.5-percent over Sergei Murashov’s 75-percent.

+ Matty Beniers’ line (with Mason Marchment and Jordan Eberle) once again led the way. Playing mainly against Evgeni Malkin’s line, the three were plus-6 in shot attempts and built a 54.2-percent advantage in terms of shot quality in 13:10 of ice time.

+ Marchment had a goal and an assist and in the process hit the 200-point mark for his NHL career (78-122-200).

+ Marchment led his team in shot attempts (controlled entries (8) while Eberle had the most controlled exits (10). Beniers was second in both categories with five entries and nine exits.

+ The top players in the game according to Game Score were: Grubauer, Marchment, Beniers, Sidney Crosby and Eberle.

+ Since his NHL debut in 2005-06, Crosby has averaged 1.23 points per game in contests following a loss (274-480—754 in 612 GP).

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):