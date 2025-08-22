Olympic Hopeful Montour Already On School’s Podium 

Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour will have quite a few people rooting for him next week when he heads to Team Canada’s orientation camp in Calgary ahead of selections for the country’s 2026 Winter Olympics squad.
Among them is LeeAnn Chamberlain, a former teacher of 38 years at Tilbury Area Public School in Tilbury, Ontario, a town of 4,600 where Montour lived and attended classes from first through eighth grade. Montour played hockey with Chamberlain’s son and daughter and remains close with the family.
Two summers ago, he contacted them seeking ideas on the best way he could help do something for his former school. They told him they’d think it over and came up with the idea for a Learn to Skate program.
“We tried to think of ideas that would benefit the most kids,” Chamberlain said. “So, we said to Brandon, ‘You know, we don’t have a skating program here anymore. You guys used to be able to skate with your class, but now we can’t do it anymore because you have to have helmets and we can’t provide those and a lot of families can’t afford them.’
“So, I told him maybe we could get some used skates together and he could get us some helmets and then maybe we could start something up again,” she said. “And he told me, ‘Oh, I can get you more than helmets.’ ”
Montour helped arrange 50 sets of not only helmets, but skates and gloves as well through a National Hockey League Players Association Goals & Dreams initiative providing equipment donations to grassroots hockey organizations.