Middle Ice Stability Emerges As Kraken Strength 

Kraken center Matty Beniers knows as well as anyone that stabilizing a team’s core starts down the middle of the ice.

And Beniers, already in town partaking in unofficial “Captain’s Skates” with his Kraken teammates, isn’t the only person noting the importance of a middle core. In its annual “NHL Pipeline Rankings” released two weeks ago, examining each team’s top Under-23 age players, The Athletic ranked the Kraken a strong 6th out of 32 clubs and cited their young centermen as the key reason.

“Seattle has one of the best collections of young centers and arguably forwards in the league,” the website’s draft specialist Corey Pronman wrote. “Matty Beniers, Jake O’Brien, Shane Wright and Berkly Catton all project as legit top two-line pivots and having four of them gives Seattle a lot of options.”

Indeed, it does. Beniers understands that part.

“Everyone’s a bit biased about their own position, but I think center is a hard one to play and to be successful at in the NHL,” Beniers said. “And so, having four young guys that understand the position and can play it well and can grow and learn in this environment and get better from watching older guys, it’s great.”

What makes this ranking different from typical prospects lists of pros or junior players untested at the NHL level is that, as mentioned, it includes guys already playing for the Kraken. Predicting any team’s talent future is a tough exercise, but there’s also a big difference between untested prospects and proven NHL players.

And the more proven a young NHL player gets, the easier it becomes to have that projected talent level morph into focus. That’s because developing one’s talent to its fullest potential often requires a level of commitment young players don’t experience until reaching the NHL, where attention to perfecting minute details can be what separates great from average.

“Every year, it’s all about getting better,” Beniers said. “You can continue to grow your game and get better in the NHL while building more confidence and growing comfortable with the league.”

For those interested in the future part of the Kraken, the team’s annual Rookie Camp got underway Thursday and continues Friday at the Kraken Community Iceplex. Among those on the ice was Catton, who could get his first NHL shot this fall. O’Brien was also out there as well, but he was drafted No. 8 overall in June and still has a couple of additional junior hockey seasons to go before turning pro. Other forwards partaking in the camp who could see time with the Kraken this coming season or the next couple include Jani Nyman, Ryan Winterton, Jacob Melanson and Eduard Sale.

Catton will get a long look for the NHL roster at only 19 after again dominating the Western Hockey League last season and still being a year too young for AHL eligibility. Nobody expects him to dominate in the NHL right away, and it’s likely he’d be eased in to any early Kraken time playing on the wing, given the team’s four center spots are occupied by Beniers and Wright and veterans Chandler Stephenson and Frédérick Gaudreau.