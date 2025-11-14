Making The Most Of Every Goal

Poulsbo resident and former longtime NHL defenseman Bert Marshall chuckled at a suggested link between a Kraken squad he cheers for locally and one of his expansion era teams of yesteryear.

Marshall, who turns 82 this month, played for the Oakland Seals – also known at times as the California Golden Seals and California Seals -- during a 1969-70 season in which they made the playoffs despite scoring the league’s second fewest goals. The Kraken similarly sported the NHL’s second lowest goals per game total ahead of facing Winnipeg on Thursday night but improved to 8-4-5 after a stirring 5-3 comeback victory over the Jets and are within two points of the Pacific Division lead.

Not that Marshall or anybody else recommends barely scoring as a recipe for success. If anything, the historical Seals footnote puts into context just how good the Kraken have been defensively in managing their fastest 21-point start ever while sorting through offensive woes.

Marshall scored just once in 72 games that bizarre Seals season. “I certainly played my part in it,” he quipped. “We weren’t very good at scoring, so I figured I needed to put all of my energy into preventing the other team from scoring on us.”

Those Seals remain the post-1967-68 expansion era gold standard for making the playoffs despite an offense that couldn’t shoot straight, averaging just 2.2 goals per game. The Kraken, incidentally, entered Thursday’s game averaging 2.5 goals but jumped to 2.65 and from second lowest to fourth lowest in the league after scoring five times.

Vancouver made the playoffs in 1978-79 despite averaging a second-worst 2.78 goals per game. And Detroit in 1986-87 qualified despite the worst offense in the entire NHL – though, owing to hockey’s wide-open mid-1980s style, those Red Wings still were a goal a game better than the Seals at 3.25.

So, Marshall’s Seals remain the bearer of a low scoring playoff torch nobody really wants to carry.

Marshall is the first to point out that the Seals and Kraken aren’t all that comparable. Despite Marshall’s goal prevention efforts, Oakland’s defense was nearly as bad as its offense in allowing a third-worst 3.2 goals per game in a 12-team league.

“We were only a few seasons into the league coming out of expansion,” Marshall said. “And some of the teams we were competing against weren’t very good either.”

Indeed, the Seals made the playoffs mainly because their Western Division consisted of six recent expansion squads. The top four qualified, with Oakland at 22-40-14 tying Philadelphia for the final playoff spot at 58 points but prevailing with a higher win total.

The Kraken, by contrast, are No. 7 defensively of 32 teams at 2.76 goals allowed per contest. And they play in a division and conference sporting some of the NHL’s best teams they must surpass for postseason qualification.

Their current pace will see the Kraken finish with a team record 101 points. St. Louis last season needed 96 to claim the final Western Conference playoff spot.

So, the answer is yes, the Kraken obviously can be a playoff team maintaining this offensive pace. But with big-time qualifiers. Namely, the Kraken their prior seven games had averaged a Seals-like 2.14 goals per contest. Their 2-2-3 mark that span equated to an 82-point season and that won’t cut it.