Kraken Both Survived And Thrived In A Road Gauntlet

Kraken goalie Joey Daccord won’t come right out and admit it. But anyone glancing at the team’s schedule upon its July release knew full well the first road trip and opening 10 games overall had the ability to make or break the season.

There’s the part about six road games against five playoff teams from last spring, a 6,000-mile journey punctuated by four crossings of the U.S. Canada border. Oh yeah and it was preceded by a home game against another playoff team from Vegas and a season opener marking the return of three-time-champion head coach Joel Quenneville and the improved Anaheim Ducks.

Toss in the next two upcoming home games against prior playoff teams from Edmonton and Montreal, this opening 10-game stretch could have derailed the season. We’re talking maybe 0-10-0 had the Kraken shown up less than ready.

Clearly, that wasn’t the case. The Kraken survived the trip and then some by going 2-2-2. And they are now 4-2-2 overall with two games remaining in that opening slate of 10, a mark that isn’t reflective of survival mode so much as looking ahead at building off a strong start.

Daccord was asked about that. About whether the team had zeroed-in ahead of time on just how badly this trip could have positioned their entire season had they not taken care of business. He just smiled, then offered: “Yeah, we’re pumped to get home. We’re pumped to get home and play in front of our fans. It’s been a good start.”

The Kraken now get to build off that “good start” with a five-game homestand. After the Edmonton and Montreal games, they’ll face the New York Rangers, Chicago and San Jose at Climate Pledge Arena as well looking to add some standings points before hitting the road anew.

The strong start Daccord referenced was punctuated by wins over prior playoff teams Vegas, Toronto and then, on Thursday night, the cherry on a frigid Winnipeg sundae with a 3-0 shutout by Daccord, the first suffered by the Jets at home in 21 months. There were also near-wins over previous playoff squads Montreal and Ottawa, with blown late leads against both but a point secured in each once the games went beyond regulation.